Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that in-person school will be canceled for the rest of the semester.
Later Thursday, Missouri State High School Activities Association announced that it canceled all remaining postseason events for the rest of the school year. MSHSAA had previously said that springs sports championships would be held, leaving decisions about the regular season up to individual schools.
For the seniors, this means that they have already played in their last games. Unlike in college, there isn’t a way to extend their eligibility to give them the opportunity for a full senior season.
As of right now, MSHSAA is still preparing for events in the 2020-21 school year.