Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that in-person school will be canceled for the rest of the semester.

Later Thursday, Missouri State High School Activities Association announced that it canceled all remaining postseason events for the rest of the school year. MSHSAA had previously said that springs sports championships would be held, leaving decisions about the regular season up to individual schools.

For the seniors, this means that they have already played in their last games. Unlike in college, there isn’t a way to extend their eligibility to give them the opportunity for a full senior season.

As of right now, MSHSAA is still preparing for events in the 2020-21 school year.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Copy Editor, Spring 2019 Studying sports journalism Reach me at mmrgf3@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5586

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.