With so much uncertainty surrounding the fall sports season, the Missouri State High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved a contingency plan Thursday morning that allows schools to have alternative schedules if need be.
“The traditional seasons are still being offered at this time for those schools able to participate,” MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said in a press release. “Today’s action by the Board of Directors puts into place a plan of action our staff devised in the event a school is not able to participate partially or in whole. This could give those students an opportunity to complete a season in their sport.”
The alternative scheduling will also apply to spring sports. The winter season is, for now, expected to stay on course with practices starting Nov. 1. Teams can then join in the season when their situation allows for them to do so.
Rock Bridge High School head football coach Van Vanatta said that while the idea of it is good for schools that would need it, such as the St. Louis public schools, it would put things in a “weird situation” for others.
“From what I heard, 60 to 70% of schools in the state are preparing for the full season, but you just never know what will happen a few weeks from now,”Vanatta said. “Right now, we’re focused on preparing for and expecting a full season.”
If a team has several members test positive for coronavirus and they need to quarantine for the recommended two weeks, then that school can choose to complete its season at another time. If it chooses the alternate fall season, then it will automatically be included in the alternate spring season.
Schools can opt out of the alternative spring schedule if they want by contacting MSHSAA and tell them they intend to opt out.
The season for an alternate fall schedule would start March 12 and then go until May 1. The spring schedule would run from May 14 to July 10.