The Missouri State High School Activities Association is working with schools in areas where local health departments have required virtual learning options only to assess possible changes to fall activities, the association said in a release Monday.
Discussions will touch on “a wide range of ideas,” the release said, which may include postponement of fall activities and possible regional competition outside of the traditional fall season. The release also said MSHSAA will discuss the ability of schools to offer distance learning while not holding in-person classes so that students could still participate in activities.
“With the changing face of the start of the school year for our member schools, the Board and staff want to discuss possibilities that would allow as many students to participate as safely as possible,” MSHSAA executive director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said in the release.
MSHSAA released guidelines in mid-July which stated that should a school only offer virtual class options, they will not be allowed to participate in activities.