The MSHSAA State Basketball Championships are returning to Columbia in the 2023-24 season after a multi-year absence, the Missouri State High School Activities Association announced in a news release Wednesday.
Columbia hosted the basketball championships from 1992 until 2017, according to MSHSAA. The championships are returning after five years in Springfield. They will be held in Columbia through the 2027-28 season.
The boys wrestling, boys and girls cross country and music festival state championships have also been renewed, and will continue to be held in Columbia through the 2028-29 seasons, per the release.
Columbia was awarded all four of the championships that they submitted proposals for. The proposals were submitted by The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Columbia Sports Commission and local partner organizations..
“Projects like these MSHSAA bids show the importance of local partnerships to achieve great things,” Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood said in the release.
The Missouri Department of Intercollegiate Athletics submitted proposals for the the basketball and boys wrestling championships, with added financial support from community sponsors. City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department submitted proposals for cross country and the music festival proposal was submitted in partnership with the University of Missouri School of Music, according to the release.
“The opportunity to host these MSHSAA events is so important to our tourism industry, which is a vital local economic driver,” Columbia CVB director Amy Schneider said in the release. “Our entire community understands the importance of bringing these students to Columbia and came together to help support these proposals.”