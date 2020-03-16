The Show-Me Showdown, the semifinals and finals of the state high school basketball playoffs for Classes 4 and 5 scheduled this weekend in Springfield, has been canceled by the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA).
The announcement was made late Monday morning.
The decision means Rock Bridge High School's girls team will not be able to play for a Class 5 state championship. The Bruins qualified for the semifinals by beating Republic in the quarterfinals on Saturday night.
“We understand the unexpected hurdles this creates for our schools and fans, and apologize for the inconveniences it has caused. Our thoughts are with our schools as they navigate the uncertainty of these times,” said Kerwin Urhahn, MSHSAA Executive Director in a statement.
The decision to cancel the rest of the basketball playoffs was made over concerns about the spread of COVID-19, in consultation with local and state officials and member schools.
Information about the status of spring sports is expected later Monday, according to the MSHSAA statement.