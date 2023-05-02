Every high school sports season, public schools advance deep into their respective postseasons. Some end up facing private schools that have a lower enrollment but are not restricted by district boundaries when it comes to drawing talent.

Some of those private schools are reclassified to a higher postseason class based on the success of past athletes and teams. This sometimes puts private schools at a disadvantage when current teams aren’t as strong as those in years past, which can lead to early exits from postseason competition.

