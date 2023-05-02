Every high school sports season, public schools advance deep into their respective postseasons. Some end up facing private schools that have a lower enrollment but are not restricted by district boundaries when it comes to drawing talent.
Some of those private schools are reclassified to a higher postseason class based on the success of past athletes and teams. This sometimes puts private schools at a disadvantage when current teams aren’t as strong as those in years past, which can lead to early exits from postseason competition.
In June 2019, the Missouri State High School Activities Association made significant changes to its playoff classification system. Since then, questions have arisen as to whether the changes have had an effect on competition.
The ballot that MSHSAA passed eliminated the 1.35 multiplier classification system — which determined a school's playoff class by taking its raw enrollment number and multiplying it by 1.35. To take its place, the “championship factor” was introduced.
“The proposal came from an ad hoc committee of non-public schools who were working to provide an alternative to the 1.35 multiplier,” MSHSAA executive director Jennifer Rukstad told the Missourian. "It is still early to know if this system will effectively address competitive equity long term.”
Put into effect in the fall of 2020, the championship factor automatically places all MSHSAA member schools in classes based on raw enrollment. From there, the ability to move up a class is dependent on a particular team’s postseason success over the past six seasons.
A program accumulates points by winning a district championship (one point), finishing in third or fourth place in the state tournament (two points), finishing second in the state tournament (three points) or winning a state championship (four points).
Points do not accumulate as a season progresses. For example, if a team wins a state title, they receive just four points for that season. Points from each season over the six-year span are then combined to determine class placing. This applies to each individual sport within a school.
Here are the qualifications to move up in class:
• 0-2 points: stay in the same class based on raw enrollment
• 3-7 points: move up one class from raw enrollment placement
• 8+ points: move up two classes from raw enrollment placement
“Having been on the Board of Directors during the initial parts of the process, I would say the motivation started with schools having frustration with the large disparity in enrollment within a class,” Rukstad said. “If a school was the smallest in a class, there were sometimes schools three or more times larger in that same class. At the same time, many non-public schools were not competitive at all with the 1.35 multiplier. There was a desire to develop a different way to adjust for the differences in the way public and non-public schools managed enrollment."
Rukstad also acknowledged that despite MSHSAA's efforts to level the playing field, there will always be schools that might be frustrated with the system.
"There are always those who are advantaged by a system and those who are disadvantaged — no matter the system — depending on the circumstances," she said. "There will likely be schools who have issues with the system based on the circumstances of the time."
To get a grasp on the overall opinion of the changes from a coach's perspective, the Missourian contacted several area coaches — from private and public schools. The responses and specific situations varied, but all agreed that the championship factor has changed the landscape of postseason play.
Private schools not so fond
Once the championship factor went into effect, many expected private schools to be affected more than their public counterparts. Some schools switched classes, but some powerhouses remained in the same class based on previous success.
The most notable example is that of CBC football, which remained in Class 6 after the elimination of the 1.35 multiplier and still won state titles in 2021 and 2022.
Locally, Helias football moved up to Class 5 a year after winning the Class 4 title in 2020. The Crusaders have yet to win a district championship since being bumped up a class.
The Missourian reached out to Helias coach Chris Hentges for comment, but he did not respond.
Helias boys basketball coach Joe Rothweiler wasn’t a fan of the championship factor implementation. Rothweiler’s team was moved up from Class 4 to Class 6 in the 2020-21 season following a district championship.
“I wasn’t really fond of it,” he told the Missourian. “I don’t think (the championship factor) is fair for younger kids, especially for kids that aren’t even in high school yet that will be penalized due to outcomes from teams that come long before them.”
In Columbia, Tolton has experienced some of the same challenges as Helias.
Tolton track and field coach Pat Kelly noticed a ripple effect in his girls team, which moved up to Class 4 after winning Class 2 championships in 2015 and 2016. The reclassification forced Kelly to split up his coaching staff after the boys team was moved to Class 2.
“It’s never ideal to have to split up the coaching staff and not as much fun for the kids on the team who like to support each other,” Kelly said. “But this scenario usually affects only a small number of schools and is likely unavoidable within the system.”
Tolton’s boys basketball team was reclassified to Class 4 in 2020 following a multiyear run of postseason success — most notably from the 2015-16 Class 3 title team headlined by former Missouri and current NBA star Michael Porter Jr. The Trailblazers have since finished second and fourth in Class 4.
Tolton’s football team competed in Class 2 from 2012-19, then competed in Class 1 the next two seasons before returning to Class 2 this past fall. The Trailblazers have yet to win a district championship, meaning their class size has been determined only by the school’s enrollment.
Tolton boys basketball coach Jeremy Osborne and football coach Michael Egnew did not respond to the Missourian’s request for comment.
Public schools see impact, offer solution
Columbia's three public school football teams — Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge — all acknowledged that the new system has had a significant impact statewide.
“I’m really indifferent about it, because Hickman has been in Class 6 for a while,” Kewpies coach Cedric Alvis said. "So, I don’t really think it impacts Hickman.
“But one thing that truthfully sucks is that all of the other classes have smaller districts, so you have more district champions. When you have to consistently go up against Class 6 powerhouses such as Liberty North or CBC, it makes things more difficult.”
Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins shared the same sentiment, noting that private schools have the advantage of not being restricted by district boundaries.
“There’s just an element about it that’s just not fair,” Perkins said. “What happens when all those kids graduate after you get moved up? I don’t think (MSHSAA) made it fair for public schools, so to speak, at all. I don’t know that (the changes) can make it fair when you’re talking about the ability to avoid district lines and still play a sport.”
“I think the big purpose of the change was to make it more competitive,” Battle coach Jonah Dubinski added. “I think private schools were advantaged and some less advantaged.”
With these concerns in mind, the coaches offered some suggestions for a new system. Alvis and Perkins agreed that separating private and public schools in the postseason could result in more competitive equality.
“Some of these (private) schools that you see have so much Division I talent, and it makes it really tough (for public schools to beat them),” Alvis said. “If Class 6 would ever break up and go to eight districts instead of four, I think you would have a lot of happier Class 6 coaches overall.”
2023 spring postseason changes
With postseason play on the horizon for spring sports, the following schools were impacted by class changes from last season:
Camdenton: Boys and girls track and field (Class 4 to 5)
Centralia: Boys golf (Class 2 to 3)
Cole Camp: Boys golf (Class 1 to 2)
Helias: Girls soccer (Class 4 to 2)
Linn: Baseball (Class 3 to 2)
Marshall: Boys golf (Class 4 to 3)
Smith-Cotton: Boys golf (Class 4 to 5); girls soccer (Class 3 to 4)
Tolton: Baseball (Class 3 to 4); girls soccer (Class 2 to 1); girls track and field (Class 3 to 2)