Rock Bridge girls soccer shut out Helias on Monday in a 2-0 victory. The win was the Bruins' first since March 22, when they beat Battle 8-0. Helias fell to 1-4-1.
Rock Bridge (3-2-0) scored its first goal courtesy of senior Madison Hendershott, who committed to Missouri in 2021 and officially signed with the Tigers in November. Hendershott is the granddaughter of Hall of Fame Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel.
Hendershot took a feed over the middle and fired the ball over the outstretched hand of Helias' goalkeeper to take a 1-0 lead. Rock Bridge added a goal to seal it later in the game.
Rock Bridge hosts Alton High School at 6:00 p.m. Friday.
Hickman baseball wins CMAC opener over Capital City
Hickman beat Capital City 6-1 on Monday in Jefferson City. The Kewpies improved to 5-2, and 1-0 in Central Missouri Activity Conference play.
Hickman jumped on Capital City for three runs in the third inning, taking a 4-1 lead that proved to be the difference in the game. The Kewpies padded their lead with two in the fourth on a home run from Braden Hemmer.
The Kewpies return to CMAC action at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday with a home game against Helias.