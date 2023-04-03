Rock Bridge girls soccer shut out Helias on Monday in a 2-0 victory.  The win was the Bruins' first since March 22, when they beat Battle 8-0. Helias fell to 1-4-1.

Rock Bridge (3-2-0) scored its first goal courtesy of senior Madison Hendershott, who committed to Missouri in 2021 and officially signed with the Tigers in November. Hendershott is the granddaughter of Hall of Fame Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel.

