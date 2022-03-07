After a thrilling comeback win against Blair Oaks over the weekend, Tolton boys basketball is riding some momentum after claiming the Class 4 District 9 title.
But the Trailblazers still have more work to do.
Tuesday begins Tolton’s (19-8) run at the state championship, where it will play Fair Grove (15-13) in the MSHSAA Class 4 sectional round at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in Rolla.
If the Trailblazers come out victorious, they’ll move onto the quarterfinals Saturday against the winner of Willow Springs vs. Lamar.
Area teams playing Tuesday
Outside of Columbia, undefeated Mexico (27-0) begins its journey towards state against St. Charles West (17-10) at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in Troy. The Bulldogs will play the winner of Vashon vs. MICDS on Saturday if they advance past the Warriors.
On the girls side, Helias (21-7) will take on California (21-6) in MSHSAA Class 4 sectional round at 6 p.m. in Rolla. The winner will play this weekend against whichever team wins between Ava and Seneca. In the same bracket, Hallsville (21-7) faces Orchard Farm (20-4) at 6 p.m. in Troy. Whoever comes out on top will play the winner of Cardinal Ritter vs. John Burroughs.
Crusaders set to play Saturday
Helias (16-13) boys basketball is already scheduled to play in the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinal against William Chrisman (21-7) at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in Independence.
If the Crusaders advance, they will face the winner of Springfield Catholic vs. Bolivar in the semifinals.