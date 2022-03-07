After a thrilling comeback win over Blair Oaks on Saturday, Tolton boys basketball is riding some momentum after claiming the Class 4 District 9 title.
But the Trailblazers (19-8) still have more work to do.
Tolton’s run at the state championship continues Tuesday, when it will play Fair Grove (15-13) in the MSHSAA Class 4 sectional round at 7:45 p.m. in Rolla.
If the Trailblazers come out victorious, they’ll move onto the quarterfinals Saturday against the winner of Willow Springs vs. Lamar.
Area teams playing Tuesday
Outside of Columbia, undefeated Mexico (27-0) continues its journey toward state against St. Charles West (17-10) at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in Troy. The Bulldogs will play the winner of Vashon vs. MICDS on Saturday if they advance past the Warriors.
On the girls side, Helias (21-7) will take on California (21-6) in the MSHSAA Class 4 sectional round at 6 p.m. in Rolla. The winner will play this weekend against whichever team wins between Ava and Seneca. In the same bracket, Hallsville (21-7) faces Orchard Farm (20-4) at 6 p.m. in Troy. Whoever comes out on top will play the winner of Cardinal Ritter vs. John Burroughs.
Crusaders set to play Saturday
Helias boys basketball (16-13) is scheduled to play in the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinals against William Chrisman (21-7) at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in Independence.
If the Crusaders advance, they will face the winner of Springfield Catholic vs. Bolivar in the semifinals.