Missouri women’s basketball added four new talents to its roster on National Signing Day. Kiya Dorroh, Isabella Higginbottom, Sarah Linthacum and Da’Necia Trusty made their first steps in becoming a Tiger on Wednesday, each signing their national letters of intent.
In Dorroh and Higginbottom, the Tigers pick up two top-100 prospects. Dorroh, a 6-foot-1 forward from Tucson, Arizona, is the No. 47 overall recruit in the Class of 2021 and chose Missouri over North Carolina, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Texas. Higginbottom, a 5-7 guard from Batesville, Arkansas, is the No. 20 point guard per ESPNW and No. 97 overall recruit of her class.
Following her sister, Micah, and three generations before her, the Jefferson City native Linthacum will suit up as a 6-foot forward for the Tigers. After averaging 11 points and eight rebounds a game for the Jays, she will take her talents a short drive up Highway 63. Adding size to the frontcourt for Missouri is Trusty, a 6-3 forward from Houston who led the nation in blocks during her junior season (8.3 per game).
Missouri softball also gained recruits, including No. 2 prospect Julia Crenshaw out of O’Fallon, Missouri; Jayci Kruse from Orange County, California; and Vanessa Hollingsworth from Forney, Texas.
Jefferson City softball prospect Kara Daly also signed with Missouri. She earned first-team all-state honors and is rated No. 54 in the nation coming out of high school.
Rock Bridge outfielder Maddie Snider committed to Missouri. She earned back-to-back all-state titles and is a top-20 prospect.
Missouri volleyball signed three new players: outside hitter Jordan Iliff from St. Louis; outside hitter Kaylee Cox from Flower Mound, Texas; and middle blocker Trista Strasser from Kyle, Texas.
Missouri wrestling added two on signing day: Nate Pulliam from Rolla and Korbin Shepard from Blue Springs.
Missouri gymnastics added an impressive No. 4 recruiting class according to College Gym News. It includes Amari Celestine from Wildomar, California; Jocelyn Moore from Hillsborough, New Jersey; Alonna Kratzer from Suwanee, Georgia; Victoria Gatzendorfer from Marvin, North Carolina; and Grace Anne Davis from Albertville, Alabama.
Missouri swim and dive signed Taylor Williams from St. Louis Park, Minnesota; Cade Oliver from Trafalgar, Indiana; Mara Manion from Columbia; Brecken Merkel from Crystal, Minnesota; and Will Whittington from Stillwater, Minnesota.
Missouri women’s golf welcomed two signees to its team: Hallie Kuhns from Austin, Texas, and Isabela Cuisana Silva from Ecuador.
Missouri track and field added five new female athletes on National Signing Day. Four are runners and the fifth throws javelin.
Lydia Roller from Staunton, Illinois, joins the Tigers as a 2019 Illinois High School Association cross country runner-up with a personal record in the 3,200-meter: 10 minutes and 50 seconds.
Allison Newman was the 2019 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association cross country state champion. A native of Collierville, Tennessee, Newman’s 3,200-meter personal record is 10:49.
Abbey Wilson, a top-15 finisher in the XC Texas State Championships, signed her letter of intent from her hometown of Montgomery, Texas, with a 3,200-meter PR of 11:09.
Emelia Arnone of Plymouth, Minnesota, joins the Tigers with a PR of 11:06.
Taylor Ciccolini, Missouri’s javelin commit, is from Lewistown, Pennsylvania, and is ranked No. 5 in the 2021 track and field class for the javelin with a PR of 146 feet, 1 inch. She placed third at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association State Championship in 2019.
Local signings
It was also an exciting signing day for high school student-athletes looking to continue their careers on the bigger collegiate stage.
Blair Oaks softball star Alexis Findley committed to Southeastern Louisiana. She earned accolades including first team all-district, first team all-conference, first team all-region, first team all-state and conference pitcher of the year. Southeastern Louisiana softball added seven new recruits.
South Callaway girls basketball standout Paige Clubb will play at Southern Illinois. In her time at South Callaway, the guard earned back-to-back all-state honors and conference MVP, and she led her team to a combined 72-11 record in three seasons.
Jefferson City girls basketball talent Hannah Nilges signed a letter of intent to play for Drake. The Bulldogs added five new recruits to their squad.
Southern Boone all-state pitcher Ethan Osborne committed to Southeast Missouri State.