Hannah Larson watched as her shot from the top of the box bounced upwards off the crossbar, fell back down past the opposing goalkeeper and into the back of the net. With 12 minutes left in the 2019 Class 4 District 8 girls soccer championship in May, Hickman’s star had just scored the winning goal over her team’s greatest rival, Rock Bridge.
It was Larson’s 27th goal of the season, a new school record.
She didn’t know it at the time, but it was also the final goal she would score in her high school career.
The junior attacking midfielder who committed to Saint Louis University as a sophomore had high hopes for herself and her team heading into her senior season. The Kewpies graduated just one starter from last year’s district-champion team, and nine seniors were returning. Larson was within touching distance of Hickman’s all-time goals, assists and points records.
“I really wanted to break (those records),” Larson said. “That was going to be really exciting for me. I also was going to try to go for Gatorade Player of the Year and that kind of stuff. We were all super excited to be able to play with each other for one last season.”
But on March 16, just five days before the soccer team’s season-opening doubleheader against Waynesville and Ozark, Columbia Public Schools announced that all schools would be closed until mid-April in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, meaning that all spring sports would be put on hold for at least one month.
The target date was later moved back in accordance with the end of Columbia Mayor Brian Treece’s stay-at-home order that was issued in late March, before the announcement finally came April 9 from Missouri State High School Activities Association that all sports would be canceled for the rest of the semester.
“In a way it was beneficial that it came in waves so that we already kind of knew it was coming,” Hickman soccer coach Wil Ross said. “We had two weeks where we were still able to practice but we knew that each day we were getting closer and closer to some sort of cancellation, so at least we had time to prepare for it.
“But that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt. It was heartbreaking to see those kids not get a chance to have their senior year. You’re still never ready for that moment when they say the whole season’s going to be canceled.”
Larson was able to take solace in the fact that this would not be her final chapter in the sport. She will be joining her new team in the fall and starting a whole new journey as a Billiken.
“It’s definitely sad, but it wasn’t completely awful for me because I am playing in college and I do a lot of soccer on my own so it doesn’t feel like I’m missing out that much,” Larson said. “I’ve at least been able to kind of fill that void because I play so much on my own.”
Her parents, on the other hand, found it harder to accept that reality right away.
“I cried a lot,” Somer Larson, her mother, said. “I was so disappointed.”
Brian Larson, her father, added that watching his daughter play a few times every week has always been fun for the family, and missing out on that leaves a big hole in their lives.
“Aside from that, it’s knowing that there were certain objectives she wanted to achieve and goals she laid out there for herself to break records that she’s not going to get a shot at,” Brian Larson said. “I don’t think it’s a stretch to say she’s one of the best that’s ever played at Hickman, but to not be able to stamp it with the statistics … It’s just hard and it’s disappointing. But you just have to deal with what’s there.”
Hannah was never deterred. She still goes over to the Hickman soccer field every morning and trains by herself, working on shooting, dribbling, juggling, or whatever she thinks she needs to improve.
SLU women’s soccer coach Katie Shields also sends workouts for her to do and she competes with her new teammates in events like the two-mile run.
“(Hannah’s) spirits seem just as lifted,” Somer Larson said. “She didn’t even have a day where she was just like, ‘Ugh this is awful,’ where she just didn’t want to do anything. I had several days where I was just in disbelief and feeling kind of depressed and down, and she never had that. School was canceled and she was like, ‘I’m still going to Hickman. I’m going every day and I’m working.’ I feel like that’s been a part of why she’s been able to keep her mood up because she’s continuing to focus on her growth and her goals.
“She just has this attitude where it’s like, ‘I’m not going to let it impact me and stop me from growing.’”
In addition to her workouts, she has weekly FaceTime and Zoom meetings with both her future and past teams. She said she was nervous when the calls with the SLU girls began because she was the youngest and didn’t really know them. But the nerves quickly dissipated and she thinks the calls will help her settle into the team faster when she arrives.
But those aren’t as important as the calls with her Hickman teammates, which Ross organizes every week in order to make a few announcements and let the girls talk to each other.
“It’s nice just to see them, even for just 30 minutes a week, just to see that everyone’s still there,” he said.
Larson had always been a leader on the team because of her talent, but now she’s emerged as a different type of leader.
“(Hannah’s) personality is such that no matter what’s coming at her, she’s going to take it on with a positive attitude and she’s always going to find the joy and the fun in a situation,” Ross said. “She’s probably working out more now than she was during the season.
“If I was a student-athlete and she was one of my teammates, she would be the first person I would look towards. To see her smile and to see her enjoy it, that would motivate me to understand that maybe it isn’t as bad as it seems. Hannah would be the first to admit that it isn’t fun to miss your whole season, but at the same time, there’s nothing we can do about it.”
Larson’s plans to go to college in the fall and begin a new season with SLU haven’t been affected yet, but she knows there is a very real possibility that the 2020 fall season might not happen, either. Her summer league, the Women’s Premier Soccer League, has already postponed the start of its season. She played for the St. Louis Lions alongside a few of her future teammates in the league last year.
SLU plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference, where the Billikens face teams that are predominantly from the east coast, a region that has been particularly devastated by the virus. Among them are two universities in New York, which leads the country with 245,580 confirmed cases as of April 21, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SLU would likely redshirt its players if next season were to be canceled, but it still wouldn’t be ideal for the Larson’s, who are excited to watch their daughter make the next step in her soccer journey.
“It would again just be like disappointment upon disappointment, but I know that it’s a potential reality too,” Brian Larson said.No matter when she’s finally able to get back on the field with her team, Larson will be prepared. She already has set goals to break into the starting lineup, win offensive player of the year and get her team back into the NCAA Tournament.
And Ross knows that she has the ability to achieve all of those goals.
“She’s turned into not just a talented soccer player, but a girl who wakes up at 7 a.m. to get a workout in before school, a girl who would stay after practice if she wanted to get some more work in,” he said. “That general attitude is going to carry her really far and then you add in the fact that she is very, very talented, and that becomes a pretty wicked combination moving forward.”
As for after college? Larson definitely wants to play professionally. Last summer, she played in the Allstate All-America Cup that showcased 40 of the best high school boys and girls soccer players across the country. Larson was flown out to Orlando, Florida, and lined up with players from 11 other states under coach Brandi Chastain, the American soccer legend most famous for scoring the match-winning penalty kick in the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final.
“I’m really trying to get to the highest level of soccer that I can,” Lason said, “because I really want to be the best.” she said. “I’m excited to be able to see what I can do.”