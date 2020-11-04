Eight months ago, sophomore forward Jevon Porter spent his Saturday night bawling his eyes out, lying awake in his bed until the sun rose. He was devastated.
On March 29, Jevon’s Tolton Catholic Trailblazers lost the district championship game to Blair Oaks in a gritty, controversial 58-57 double-overtime loss. The final minutes were an unreal series of events, ending in a game-winning full court heave that cut the Blazers’ season short.
Tears were shed, dreams were shattered, and though they didn’t realize it at the time, six Tolton seniors’ high school careers ended with that final buzzer. While doors closed for the Trailblazers, they burst open for a young player who sought to make a name for himself.
“When he hit that shot, I just stood there,” Porter said. “It didn’t feel real. We went back to the locker room, and it was dead silent in there.”
It was that night that he realized that his role would change drastically, and he’d face his biggest challenge yet: being the go-to guy at Tolton, like his esteemed brothers before him.
Followers of Columbia’s prep basketball scene over the past half-decade likely know about the Porter family. His oldest brother, Michael Porter Jr., just finished his rookie season for the Denver Nuggets and was named to the NBA All-Bubble Second Team before their deep playoff run. His second-oldest brother, Jontay, currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Michael found success as early as his freshman year, being ranked a top-five recruit nationally in the class of 2017 as early as 2014. Jontay followed suit, being ranked at the top of the 2018 class. The two starred at Tolton Catholic until leaving in 2016, finishing with a whopping 31-3 record to bring home a state title.
Even Jevon’s third-oldest brother, Coban, who played with him at Tolton during his first two seasons, found a level of success at Jevon’s age. Coban was the star at Tolton leading up to about midseason, when he tore his meniscus and was sidelined for the rest of the year.
From there, things began to shift for Jevon.
Jevon’s role on the team wasn’t prominent until Coban was out. His father, Michael Porter Sr., laughed when Jevon was suggested as the third or fourth scoring option on the team during the first half of the season.
“Shoot, not even that,” he said as he let out a slight chuckle.
But when Coban went down, Jevon had no choice but to pick up where his brother left off.
“My freshman year, it was weird,” the 6-foot 10 forward said. “I had to figure out how I was gonna fit into the team. Sophomore year, I was a bit more involved. But when Coban got hurt, my role really increased.”
With Coban out, Jevon and guard Chase Martin averaged around 17 and 16 points, respectively. Jevon became the second or third option immediately and embraced the challenge with open arms.
It wasn’t always that way. Jevon and his seven siblings have all been invested in basketball since they could walk. Even his two older sisters, Bri and Cierra, played for the Missouri women’s basketball team for four years.
Porter Sr. gave his children the tools and kept the ball in their hands at a young age. He recalled working out Jevon and his siblings early on.
“Coban and them when they were younger — and they asked me — (I got) them up at 5:30 in the morning,” Porter Sr. said. “We had a gym in Indiana that would let us in to go and work them out. I’d work them out for an hour and a half before I had to be at the office and before they started home-school. We had a half-court-sized slab in our backyard, and in between classes those guys would be out there. Jevon was always that little dude just running around with them, playing with his siblings.”
Growing up, that’s all it was for Jevon: tagging along. Despite always being around the game, he didn’t take basketball seriously for a long time.
“Jevon liked basketball, but he wasn’t driven by it,” Porter Sr. said. “He liked it, he didn’t love it. Something flipped in him.”
That flip switched in Jevon when the Porters moved across the country.
When Porter Sr. was hired as an assistant coach under Lorenzo Romar at the University of Washington back in 2016, it provided the Porter family with some unfamiliar scenery. Seattle has been a hub for competitive basketball over the past couple decades, and the area has produced NBA players such as Dejounte Murray, Kevin Porter Jr., Zach Lavine, Matisse Thybulle and Jaylen Nowell over the last several years.
Jevon had a front-row seat to watch his older brothers play for one of the best prep teams in the country, Nathan Hale, in Seattle. Coached by former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy, Porter’s older brothers played a dominant campaign en route to a Washington state championship.
But he wasn’t just exposed to the best high school talent in the nation. He shared gyms with some premier NBA guys.
“Jevon was around pros in Washington,” Porter Sr. said. “I have never seen a place have this dynamic. They have all these pros that come in the summer and play in (the University of Washington’s) gym along with the players at Washington. Spencer Hawes, Jeremy Lin, Nate Robinson, Jamal Crawford, Dejounte Murray, Isaiah Thomas. My boys were getting in the runs with them, and though (Jevon) was too young at the time, he was there.”
At the time, Jevon was in seventh grade, playing AAU basketball for the Seattle Rotary with now-Duke commit and nationally ranked senior forward Paolo Banchero. But he wasn’t playing as much as he would have liked.
“That lit a fire under Jevon, too, because he wasn’t really at those kids’ level when we were out there,” Porter Sr. said. “He’d be mad because he didn’t get to play a lot when they played. He’d get some time, but not like what he wanted. So that really got the ball rolling in terms of him locking in and saying ‘OK, I’ve gotta put the time in.’”
Being there simply wasn’t enough for him. From his brothers’ successes, to being surrounded by NBA players, to taking a backseat on his AAU team because he shared the floor with some of the best middle schoolers in the country, Jevon found his reason.
He found his drive, and it was like a revelation. A switch flipped in him during those eight months in Seattle, and his family took notice.
“Before, (Jevon) would go to the gym mostly because my dad would go,” Jontay said. “He kind of felt like he had to just because everyone else was. In Seattle, I think every one of us had that switch where basketball became what we loved, and we wanted to do it for ourselves and not the rest of the family. But he, in particular, it happened there. You could just see his game take off from there, and he’s forever evolving. Even to this day, he’s getting better and better, but he was never really the best player on his team. When (the Porters moved to Seattle), you could see his confidence, his skill and everything just shoot up.”
While Jevon couldn’t deny any of it, he couldn’t help but be more modest.
He credited his change in approach to the competition he witnessed on every level in Seattle. To him, the players there were “really good” compared to the competition he knew in Missouri.
“Once I got back (from Seattle) and was a bit better than everybody, I started to realize basketball was fun,” Jevon said. “That’s when I started to go to the gym on my own, doing stuff on my own, and that’s when things really took off.”
When Jevon packed his bags for Seattle, his father was still taller than him. By the time they returned, he was looking down at his father, and entering his freshman year at Tolton he stood at 6-7, taller than any of his brothers had been at that point. Doctors told him growing up that he could be 7 feet tall.
Though Jevon towered over his peers and had the drive to get better, he still had to defer to his teammates who were more polished. He didn’t stand out as an athlete, and as big as he was, he needed work.
“Jevon was always kinda gangly,” Porter Sr. said. “He’s always been like that baby giraffe. Coordination wasn’t great, speed wasn’t great. He was average.”
But no matter how much work Jevon knew was ahead of him in order to prove himself, the potential was there. That potential made his father realize that he could be just as good as his brothers.
“I got to see him play the summer going into his freshman year,” Porter Sr. said. “I remember seeing him play thinking, ‘Jevon’s got a chance, man.’”
Since then, Jevon has turned the corner rapidly. Few players Jevon’s size can do what he does, as he described his mobility and shot-making ability as his best attributes. He’s taken bits of both Michael and Jontay’s games to become the player he is now.
Aside from his brothers, Jevon listed Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis as a heavy influence on his game. What Davis can do at his size, his midrange game, his ability to put the ball on the floor and the way he plays on both ends of the court are all things Jevon admires. He spends some days watching Davis’ highlights and trying to emulate his moves in the gym.
If there’s one thing Jevon doesn’t lack, it’s confidence. Jevon believes that since the moment he’s taken basketball seriously, he’s been capable of whatever he commits himself to.
His brother Coban has graduated and is off to prep school at Link Year Prep, leaving Jevon and his younger brother, sophomore Izaak, the final remaining Porter brothers at Tolton. The baton has been handed to Jevon, and he’s eager to hoist it.
Jevon is being asked to lead his Tolton team to success, something he’s never experienced. With much of last year’s core gone, he has immediately become the first option, something he has thought about since the night his Trailblazers fell to Blair Oaks.
“The night we lost, I told Takai (Chievous, a Tolton teammate), ‘We’ve gotta take this and learn from it, use it for next year,’” Jevon said. “That’s when I realized, ‘Dang, that’s crazy. It’s really gonna be a whole different team next year.’”
But that wasn’t a problem for Jevon. The very next day after Tolton lost, he was back in the gym. He’s braced himself for the challenges the upcoming season has in store with a smirk. He’s been waiting on this moment. He acknowledged this year as the perfect time for him to have a breakout season.
“Everything is set for me. Coach (Jeremy) Osborne said this is the hardest schedule Tolton has ever had besides when (Michael Porter Jr.) was there. As long as I play my game, I think it’ll be a big year for me.”
Among those teams are powerhouses like CBC, Webster Groves and Vashon. Jevon will even get the chance to see players like five-star Greenwood forward Aminu Mohammed. But he noted that he lives to play guys like that, knowing that he can truly prove himself in those kinds of games.
“I know I’m just as good or better than (nationally ranked players),” Jevon said. “Rankings — those don’t matter, really. They’re biased toward guys. I’m not worried or thinking about, ‘Oh, he’s a top-10 player, he must be cold.’ I know I gotta go in playing my best game and everything will be cool.”
Jevon enters his junior season ranked second in Missouri among 2022 recruits by both 247Sports.com and PrepHoops.com. Jevon is already committed to play for Romar at Pepperdine, but he’s still hungry.
His desire doesn’t end with proving his rank among the best in the country. He wants to prove that he can fill the shoes that his brothers left untied ... and show that he can lead the Trailblazers to a state championship.
He likes the idea of leaving his own legacy but feels like the best way to do that is to win with his team.
“The way I’ll have the biggest legacy on the program is winning state this year and next year,” Jevon said. “That is my biggest focus — winning — rather than just leaving my own individual legacy at Tolton.”
Porter Sr. thinks that his son can “absolutely” lead Tolton to success, and Jevon feels the same way.
“We like where we’re at right now,” Jevon said. “Everybody has their defined position. We really feel like we have a good chance to go far and win state.”
Expectations surrounding the Porter family are cutthroat. Jevon knows that people whisper about him having big shoes to fill. But that pressure has only ever stemmed from critics. Jevon Porter is the next man up. It’s his time now.
“My family never put pressure on anyone with basketball,” he said. “I personally felt like I had to play a certain way or be a certain player because others are thinking I’m Michael, Jontay and Coban’s brother. I kind of put that on myself.”