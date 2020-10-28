The Norm Stewart Classic — a staple of the mid-Missouri prep sports calendar known for its 48 consecutive hours of basketball action — has been called off this year because of COVID-19 concerns .
This December would have marked the 13th edition of the Classic, which had been held in the Southwell Complex at Columbia College for 11 years before being moved to Mizzou Arena last season.
In 2019, 47 teams participated in the event, including all four Columbia high schools. Most of the other teams were also from Missouri, but schools from Illinois, Tennessee, Kansas and Oklahoma competed as well.
Norm Stewart — the former MU basketball coach and the event’s namesake — will hold a news conference outside Mizzou Arena on Thursday afternoon to announce the cancellation.
Organizers plan to hold the 2021 event as usual.