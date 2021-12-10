Link Academy entered the Norm Stewart Classic as one of the top teams to watch. For the majority of Friday’s game against PRISE Academy, it looked the part, and the Lions secured a 79-67 win over the Jaguars.
Link’s elite talent was noticeable in a first half in which it dominated. In the second quarter, Ohio State signee Felix Okpara turned a teammate’s missed shot into a highlight with a putback dunk.
Defensive highlights were also aplenty. Okpara set the tone early with a first-quarter block, but it was Omaha Biliew who delivered the game’s most vicious denial, swatting a PRISE shot off the glass in the second quarter.
Of all Link’s stars, it was junior guard Trey Green who shined brightest. Fueled by a barrage of first-quarter 3-pointers, Green had 16 points in the first half. He finished with 24 points and won the game’s MVP award.
PRISE trailed 39-19 at halftime but had a much stronger showing in the second half, outscoring Link 48-40 in the final two quarters.
The Lions’ most obvious second-half problem was their transition play, which was thrown for a loop by PRISE’s press. On one occasion, Link turned the ball over on a five-second inbounding violation.
Perhaps the peak of the Jaguars’ second half came on a Jawarie Hamelin steal immediately followed by a resounding dunk.
Link’s lead was never truly threatened, though, and the star-studded team closed out the win in Mizzou Arena.
North Shelby wins thriller over Crane
With Shelbyville native Norm Stewart in attendance, North Shelby survived a time-expiring shot to beat Crane 62-61.
The Raiders’ crowd was out in bunches, with parents, students and even the school’s marching band in attendance. However, a first quarter which saw North Shelby fall behind 17-12 gave them little to cheer about.
But after that, things changed.
The Raiders flipped a switch in the second quarter, going on a run and taking a 29-19 lead. Their defense was swarming, and their offense found its footing.
The climax of the run came when Noah Greenwell drew a charge, sending the crowd into a frenzy. On the ensuing possession, Landon Bender scored and was fouled.
Flash forward to under two minutes remaining in the game. Crane trailed 60-55, but the Pirates forced a turnover with their press and then nailed a 3-pointer. They then forced another turnover, the press once again aiding their efforts. After sinking a free throw, Crane was one point behind with under one minute left.
After more last-minute chaos, North Shelby, still leading by one, went to the line for a one-and-one with 9.2 seconds on the clock. The Raiders missed, and Crane ran down the court for one last try, knowing any field goal would win them the game.
The buzzer-beating shot was off, though, and North Shelby was victorious.
Late run helps Vashon top Grand Island
In a game featuring Nebraska’s Grand Island, Vashon came out victorious, winning 53-41.
Points were hard to come by early on. With just under four minutes remaining in the second quarter, only 18 total points had been scored.
The lack of offense made for a close contest. The largest lead any team held at the end of one of the first three quarters was two points.
In the fourth quarter, Vashon pulled away. Kennard Davis Jr.’s steal leading into a dunk put the Wolverines ahead by eight and provided an exclamation point to the team’s run.
Andre Aaron led Vashon in scoring with 12 points and won the game’s MVP award. Grand Valley’s Isaac Traudt also put on an impressive showing. The 6-foot-9 Virginia signee paced the Islanders with 24 points, accounting for more than half of their scoring.