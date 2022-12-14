The Norm Stewart Classic is back Thursday. The classic features nearly 36 consecutive hours of high school basketball played at Mizzou Arena.
The event returns for the second year in a row after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hickman and Rock Bridge girls basketball will both play Friday. The Kewpies face off against Lutheran St. Charles at 6 p.m., and the Bruins will go up against Grain Valley at 8 p.m.
Battle, Tolton, Hickman and Rock Bridge boys basketball all take the court Saturday. The Spartans face Oak park at 10 a.m, and the Kewpies will have their hands full with Chaminade at noon. Rock Bridge and Tolton both face out-of-state opponents, with the Bruins taking on Peoria Notre Dame (Ill.) at 2 p.m., and the Trailblazers concluding the event against Bartlesville (Okla.) at 8 p.m.
Link Academy faces Southern California Academy at 8 p.m. Thursday in Aaron Rowe’s first game in Columbia since transferring from Tolton this past season.