Norm Stewart watches courtside on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Mizzou Arena. The classic features nearly 36 consecutive hours of high school basketball played at Mizzou Arena.

The Norm Stewart Classic is back Thursday. The classic features nearly 36 consecutive hours of high school basketball played at Mizzou Arena.

The event returns for the second year in a row after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

