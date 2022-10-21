Bowling Green powered to a 61-12 win against North Callaway on Friday in Kingdom City.
The Bowling Green offense was powered by Marcus Starks. On the opening drive, Starks rushed for a 48-yard touchdown. Then he scored on the next drive with a 10-yard run.
Starks finished the game with six total touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.
“He's a special player. He can do a lot of things, and we've seen it for two years now. He did a great job, and I'm proud of him and happy he is a bobcat,” said Bowling Green coach Joe Chinn.
The Bowling Green offense could not be stopped in the first half as it scored 48 points. A majority of the Bobcats’ scoring came through the ground as six of their eight touchdowns were rushing scores.
“I thought our offensive line did a great job, and our running backs did a tremendous job, and our quarterback did a good job making the right reads,” Chinn said.
In comparison, the North Callaway offense only scored touchdowns through the air. The first touchdown pass was a 17-yard pass from quarterback Braydn O’Neal to wide receiver AJ Siegel early in the second quarter. The second was a 14-yard pass from O’Neal to wide receiver Lane Kimbley late in the fourth quarter.
Chinn was very pleased with his defense as it held a powerful North Callaway offense to only 12 points.
“I was really happy with how our defense came out and got several turnovers. I think that really helped get momentum going in our direction,” Chinn said.
“Bowling Green is a very good football team. I think we learned a little bit about ourselves tonight and that we can compete at times. We just have to do it all the time,” North Callaway coach Kevin O’Neal said.
North Callaway enters the playoffs uncertain if it will have home field advantage.
“I'm proud of our guys and proud of our seniors for leading this team and hopefully we can build off of this next week,” O’Neal said.
Chinn hopes that his team continues to play well as it enters the postseason.