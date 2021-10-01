North Callaway's miscues on the offensive side put it behind early in a 56-6 defeat to Bowling Green.
The Thunderbirds dropped to 3-2, while Bowling Green improved to 5-0.
North Callaway's opening drives on offense ended in a fumble returned for a TD and a safety. For the rest of the game, it failed to put together solid sequences.
The defense did not help the Thunderbirds either, allowing 50 points in the first half alone. Their struggles came from Bowling Green's ground attack. Six of the Bobcats' seven touchdowns came on rushes.
The Thunderbirds host Wright City next Friday; Bowling Green stays on the road to face Louisiana.