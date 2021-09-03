North Callaway reclaimed the golden Callaway Cup after defeating South Callaway 26-6 on Friday night.
The Thunderbird win marks the first home victory for first-year coach, and North Callaway alumnus, Travis Blevins.
"It felt pretty surreal to be back on this field," Blevins said.
Both teams put on a show in the opening quarter of this two-decades-old rivalry.
Bulldog senior running backTrace Helsel converted a running touchdown for the team's first and only score of the game.
Then the Thunderbirds went to work.
After finding an open gap in coverage, North Callaway quarterback Braydn O'Neal ran nearly untouched into the end zone.
Momentum building, North Callaway senior running back Trevor Ray scored a touchdown, expanding the Thunderbirds' lead to 13-6 at the half.
Offensively, the Thunderbirds punched in two more touchdowns in the second half, while their defense forced the Bulldogs into a scoreless final three quarters.
South Callaway head coach, Zach Hess, commended North Callaway's defense, and said, "they played a really aggressive game, and unfortunately we just weren't able to execute at a high level tonight."
Blevins praised the "team effort," and attributed his team's success to its ability to have "really swung the ball well on both sides."
Even with its loss, South Callaway still leads the overall Callaway Cup series, 15-9.
North Callaway (2-0) looks to continue its win streak when it faces Holden next Friday.
The Bulldogs fell to 0-2. They hope to rebound next weekend at home against Louisiana.
"We just need to come to practice on Monday ready to have fun again," Hess said.