The North Callaway Thunderbirds come out on top with a 28-0 shutout on the road in Huntsville against the Westran Hornets.
Both teams are coming off the 2021 season with a losing recordcoupled with determination to turn that around for the 2022 campaign.
Thunderbirds coach Kevin O’Neal is returning to the sidelines this year after taking a short leave as athletic director. He is now alongside his son Brayden O’Neal who is the starting quarterback. In North Callaway’s jamboree, O’Neal threw four touchdown passes, starting out strong with the ball. Overall, the Thunderbirds came out of the jamboree on a high with a clean sweep.
North Callaway carried those highlights into tonight's game. O’Neal stood out for the Thunderbirds with four touchdowns on the outing (one rushing early in the first quarter and three passing). North Callaway laid on the offense throughout the game.
Westran stopped two of the two-point conversions but could not get anything going on offense. North Callaway did well enough to take away Westran’s momentum with two interceptions— one by junior Sergio Moreno leading the Thunderbirds into halftime.
North Callaway had a dominating night, while Westran had a learning experience to start off the season. Westran will travel to South Shelby High School, and North Callaway will defend its home field against Macon for next week's match-up.