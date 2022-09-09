Rarely is there ever a dull moment in the Callaway Cup. Friday was no exception. Both North Callaway and South Callaway were seeking to improve its records on the season to 2-1. Only one Callaway came away with the victory in Mokane.
The Thunderbirds, who are led by Senior QB Braydn O’Neal, were seeking to return to the win column after losing at home to Macon last Friday. The same would be said for the Bulldogs, who also lost last Friday on the road at Hermann.
South Callaway got on the board early with a rushing touchdown from senior Jacob Martin, as well as a punt block returned for another score.
The second quarter, however, was all about O’Neal and the Thunderbirds. O’Neal found senior AJ Siegel for the 15-yard passing touchdown, then would follow that up with a 23-yard rushing touchdown of his own, tying the game at 14 heading into the half.
South Callaway yet again started off the second half strong with two quick rushing touchdowns from Jacob Martin. However, North Callway had the final say in the third quarter as O’Neal found junior Kyle Pennell for a 30-yard touchdown as time expired.
Despite countless efforts from O’Neal and the Thunderbird offense, Martin and the Bulldog offense helped South Callaway hold on to reclaim the Callaway Cup with a final score of 34-28.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-1 on the season and will host Wright City next Friday, while the Thunderbirds (1-2) will be hosting Louisiana.