From the starting gun to the finish line, Rock Bridge cross country’s season was defined by COVID-19.
Both Rock Bridge teams quarantined at points during the fall, which led to a significant gap in their schedules. Junior Ian Kemey, who finished seventh in the state meet, was coming off a month-long layoff not having raced at districts the week before.
While impossible to know the true impact, Bruins coach Neal Blackburn speculated that whether or not the runners had attended school in person might have impacted the race.
“Having to navigate being in an all-virtual world educationally, which probably had the greatest impact on our teams just because our kids have a hard time with that,” he said. “It definitely effected our girls team more than our guys. I think our girls are a little more of that tighter bond in person, whereas our guys can connect in almost any way.”
Hermann finishes sixth as only representative from CIS
Thirty-nine runners from Columbia high schools competed over the weekend. Tolton and Rock Bridge had 14 apiece. Nine came from Hickman. The final runner was Quentin Hermann, a sophomore from Columbia Independent School. He qualified after winning the District 4 Class 1 meet last week and finished sixth at the state meet.
“It’s great to be able to come out and represent my school,” he said. “Me being the only runner, I’d like to grow the cross country program, but it’s definitely nice to come out and represent CIS.”
Jefferson City’s Calvary Lutheran took home the team title in Class 1 with a score of 90.
Arnold defends Class 1 title
In winning the Class 1 girls state championship Saturday, Blue Eye junior Riley Arnold found herself in an unusual situation: someone else was near her.
The two-time defending champion never trailed during the race and beat second-place Riley Bryan by 10 seconds, but even that was closer than anyone typically gets to Arnold.
“Most of the races this year haven’t had that,” Arnold said. “It really pushed me and I knew I had to perform.”
Arnold’s time of 18:45.2 broke the Class 1 course record she set at Gans Creek in the 2019 championships.
“Still surprises me every time,” she said. “I still get so nervous right before a race. Love the feeling (of) running across that finish line.”