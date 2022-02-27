It’s Presidents Day. Most schools have the day off, with kids using the holiday as extra time to recuperate and rest up for the week ahead.
At Blair Oaks High School, the vibe was no different. The Wardsville institution held no classes, and all 430 students stayed home — leaving the building lifeless.
Almost lifeless.
About 100 yards inside of the near-empty school, a faint dribbling noise is heard. The noise becomes more and more audible as one walks closer, leading to the boys basketball team’s court.
Being the No. 1 Class 4 team in Missouri is not easy, and expectations are lofty for the Falcons heading into their final week of the regular season before district playoffs begin.
Time is of the essence, and each opportunity to practice is crucial — even on holidays.
The team grinded in the early-morning hours, running a tough 90-minute session of half-court sets, five-on-fives and shooting drills. Once coach Ryan Fick gave his departing words, the Falcons headed for the locker room.
All except one player.
Luke Northweather remained on the floor to get some extra practice in, taking jump shots from all over the perimeter while an assistant coach rebounded.
“People know about his talent and God-given abilities, but a lot don’t know about the unseen things he does,” Fick said after the practice. “He’s a player that’s put in a lot of work to get to where he’s at today.”
The work has definitely paid off for Northweather. The senior star has been on a tear all season for the 24-1 Falcons, averaging 29.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists on more than 72% shooting from the field and 40% from 3 before Saturday’s game.
Despite a dominant senior season from the 6-foot-10 phenom, Fick noticed something special in Northweather as early as his freshman year.
“I think the beginning of his freshman season was when I really began to take notice of how great he was,” he said. “He played on junior varsity, and in one of the games he scored 40.
And that was the turning point when I first thought, ‘OK. He’s gonna be special.’”
Needless to say, Fick was right.
Northweather was promoted to varsity shortly after that 40-point game, getting high-level experience during the Falcons’ run to the state quarterfinals in 2018-19. He was named a starter by his sophomore season, leading Blair Oaks’ program all the way into his 2021-22 senior year, where he was named a McDonald’s All American nominee in mid-January.
“It was cool,” Northweather said of being selected as the only All American boys candidate from central Missouri. “But I have bigger goals in mind.”
The month of Feburary is when Northweather has taken his game to another level. Since Feb. 1, he’s averaged 35 points, including 51- and 43-point outings on back-to-back nights against Eldon and Captial City, respectively.
His 51-point outburst Feb. 8 was good enough for the most points scored in a game in Blair Oaks history — a record that stood since Eric Eickelman broke it in 1989.
“He’s a guy that brings everything to the table as a player,” teammate Brysan Jeffries said. “We’re lucky to have him.”
“The most special thing about him is that he elevates his play against the best competition,” Fick said. “An example of that would be when we played against East St. Louis — one of the top teams in the (region). Despite (the Flyers) having size and athleticism all throughout their roster, Luke still had 42 points and 17 rebounds against them.”
Northweather’s player profile is rare — he’s a primary post threat who can shoot from the outside when needed, also willing to make the extra pass (he averages 3.4 assists). He can create his own shot under the basket but also score within the flow of the offense. The big man’s off-ball explosiveness in cutting to the basket creates problems for opposing teams, and nearly all defenses he’s played are unable to keep up.
Northweather says he models his half-court play after Hakeem Olajuwon — one of the most skilled big men in NBA history.
“I watch a lot of Dream,” Northweather said. “But I especially pay attention to his footwork.”
But Olajuwon isn’t the only player Northweather looks up to.
His older brother, Eric Northweather, is a former Blair Oaks hoops star himself. The siblings played together in the 2019-20 season, when Luke was a sophomore and Eric was a senior.
As teammates, the brothers helped lead the Falcons to a 25-3 record and state quarterfinals appearance, where they fell to Cardinal Ritter in the Class 3 tournament.
A two-time all-district and one-time all-state selection, Eric averaged 24 points and 12 rebounds in his final season as a high school player. He now plays forward at Truman State, scoring a collegiate career-high 27 points against Illinois-Springfield on Feb. 12.
“Some of my earliest memories of playing basketball have been with him,” Northweather said of his older brother. “We used to play at the Y(MCA) all the time when we were really young, and for it to come full circle by playing together during my sophomore year was a great experience.”
Graduating in just months, Northweather doesn’t have plans set in stone yet but hopes to commit to a Division I program in the near future. For now, his main focus remains on district and state playoffs.
“Our goals at the beginning of the season were to win districts, win conference and win state,” Northweather said. “Those goals remain the same.”
Blair Oaks currently holds the No. 1 seed in the Class 4 District 9 tournament, which begins Tuesday. This also means the Falcons have a first-round bye.
Regardless of seeding, the Falcons will have their hands full in a loaded district class with powerhouses such as Tolton and Fatima standing in the way.
But no matter what happens at the end of the season, Northweather has cherished his time as a Falcon, noting that his best playing memories have come from Blair Oaks.
“Playing at Blair Oaks has meant everything to me,” he said. “I remember coming here as a young kid watching the team play, and for me to be a small part of it has been amazing.”