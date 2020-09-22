What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? Philosophers might refer you to the irresistible force paradox for the answer, but local softball fans will refer you to the Tolton-Rock Bridge game.
The unstoppable force, better known as the Rock Bridge offense, has been on fire this season. The Bruins (12-0) are averaging 10.5 runs a game.
The immovable object, also known as Tolton’s defense, has been the key for the Trailblazers (13-0) thus far. Tolton’s defense is giving up 0.8 runs a game, including nine shutouts.
Despite both schools being in Columbia, these teams don’t meet on the diamond very often. However, Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett wants his team to prove a point against the Bruins.
“This has a chance to be the best team in our school history,” Bartlett said. “We want to show we can play with the big boys.”
Tolton’s star pitcher, senior Paige Bedsworth, will play a big factor in Wednesday’s matchup.
“Paige is one of the top pitchers in the state,” Bartlett said.
The Drake commit has averaged 11.2 strikeouts in the Trailblazers’ last five games, and she’s thrown four no-hitters this season.
“It’ll be a great test for our hitters for sure,” Rock Bridge coach Lisa Alvis said.
Tolton understands, however, that the Bruins are different from the rest of its opponents.
“Up and down the lineup, they are rock-solid,” Bartlett said. “One through nine, they all are good players.”
This season, Rock Bridge has been able to finish most of its opponents off before seven innings because of the mercy rule, including the Bruins’ 11-0 championship victory at the Park Hill South tournament last weekend against Liberty North.
Despite Bedsworth’s excellence in the circle, Bartlett knows his team’s offense has to play well.
“We’re probably going to need to score six or seven runs to beat Rock Bridge,” Bartlett said.
Luckily for the Bruins, they also have a dominant pitcher that will try to silence the Tolton offense. Senior Ella Schouten has only given up one run this entire season while also tallying impressive strikeout stats.
“We are probably having two of the top 10 teams in the state play, regardless of class,” Bartlett said.
Pending scheduling changes, this will be the only time Tolton and Rock Bridge will face off this season.
The game will be played at 5 p.m. at Tolton’s home field, American Legion Park.