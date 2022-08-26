Jefferson City football came out on top in a run-heavy gamescript against the Osage Indians on Friday in a 41-19 victory. The Jays already look to be throwing the ball a lot more than last year, but their biggest production came on the ground.
With a whopping six touchdowns through the running game, the Jays should be thanking their backfield committee, but senior Ethan Garnett deserves the most love. With multiple rushes for 20+ yards and 3 touchdowns , he seemed to find a hole every snap. Whenever a defender got to him, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound star shrugged them off with minimal effort. Garnett is definitely one to watch in 2022.