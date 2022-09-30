After losing its first three matchups of the season, each in rather dominating fashion, Osage has begun to shift its season around, defeating Hallsville to pick up its third straight win Friday in Hallsville.
Osage quarterback Konner Vaughn had a standout game in his last start against California, and he picked up right where he left off as he led his team to a 33-22 win.
Osage opened the scoring in the first quarter with a passing touchdown from Vaughn, following an early interception by Hallsville quarterback Colton Nichols. But Nichols redeemed himself by answering with a passing touchdown to wide receiver Isaac Stinson.
After being down 12 points at halftime, Hallsville struggled to find offensive life in the third quarter, getting blanked by the Osage defense. The Osage running game scored the only touchdown of the quarter, leaving the scoreline at 26-8 at the end of the third.
The teams traded scores in the fourth quarter, but in the end, Osage took the win on the road and improved to 3-3 on the season. Hallsville dropped to .500 for the year.
Osage will look to keep up its winning ways next Friday as it hosts Boonville, while Hallsville will attempt to bounce back against Southern Boone at home.