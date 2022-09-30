After losing its first three matchups of the season, each in rather dominating fashion, Osage has begun to shift its season around, defeating Hallsville to pick up its third straight win Friday in Hallsville.

Osage quarterback Konner Vaughn had a standout game in his last start against California, and he picked up right where he left off as he led his team to a 33-22 win.

