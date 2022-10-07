Osage earned a big win over Boonville on Friday, beating the Pirates 40-13.
Osage found itself heading into this week's matchup against Boonville sitting right at .500 with a 3-3 record. Coming off a 33-22 victory over Hallsville last week, Osage was red hot with a 3-game win streak after a slow 0-3 start to the season. Meanwhile, Boonville entered 4-2 after defeating California 28-12 last week at home.
The first half saw both teams come out strong. Boonville quarterback Colby Caton got it done in the air, throwing for just over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Caton tacked on 11 carries for 44 yards. He connected with wide receiver Jackson Johns multiple times as well to help the Pirates move the ball.
The second half was all Osage, with Jackson Funderburk taking over. He busted a 53-yard run loose and took it all the way home for six. Funderburk finished the game with 12 rushes for 157 yards and four touchdowns, including a 72-yard score midway through the 4th quarter.
Caton had an outstanding performance of 11/19 passing for 164 yards, 2 touchdowns, and one interception. Caton added another 91 yards on the ground on 22 carries. With both teams advancing to a record of 4-3, Osage will stay at home to face Southern Boone, while Boonville sets its sights on the Tigers as it travels to Versailles.