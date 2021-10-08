Southern Boone had big contributions on all sides of the ball Friday night, scoring six touchdowns and defeating Osage 42-29 in Ashland.
The Eagles opened the first-half scoring with a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Hayden Steelman and ended it on a trick play — a 29-yard pass from backup quarterback Austin Evans. Wide receiver Kellen Ash caught the pass and gave Southern Boone a 28-7 lead at the half.
“It’s in the bag of tricks,” Southern Boone coach Trent Tracy said. “There were four seconds left in the half and we figured we could throw it short and run it in, but they’d just run up on us.”
Osage mounted a comeback in the second half, scoring two TDs that put it within 14 points. This included a nifty 14-yard sidearm pass from quarterback Brockton McLaughlin to wide receiver Keigan Vaughn. However, the Eagles scored again midway through the fourth.
“We had to be more simple on defense and tonight we simplified,” Tracy said. “Overall, it was a huge improvement from last week.”
Southern Boone (3-4) travels to Blair Oaks next Friday, while Osage (2-5) hit the road to face Versailles.