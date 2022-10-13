With playoff football rapidly approaching, postseason positioning across the board remain up for grabs as we head into late October.
Clash of unbeatens
Camdenton and Lebanon square off in a battle of Class 5 District 5 undefeated powerhouses, with the winner taking control of the first seed in the district.
Camdenton has an electric offense led by senior quarterback Bear Shore, son of coach Jeff Shore
Bear is a versatile, strong-armed QB who can throw for 300 yards or rush for 150 yards on any given week. He knows how to manage games and limit turnovers — he’s only thrown two interceptions this season. Senior wide receiver Kam Durnin has been Bear’s go-to weapon, catching 10 of Bear’s 18 total touchdown passes so far.
Lebanon’s offensive approach differs from the Lakers’. Senior Cade Muscia is one of the best running backs in the state and is the driving force behind the Yellowjackets’ rushing attack. Muscia has amassed a whopping 1,116 yards on the ground, along with 20 TDs.
Junior quarterback Gavin Smith has only thrown 24 times all season, but he has made it count, throwing for 324 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions.
The key for this game is which team’s defense can get more stops and limit big plays down the field successfully.
Blair Oaks closing in on perfection
Blair Oaks has destroyed its competition so far this season, outscoring opponents 390-110. With Blair Oaks eyeing another regular-season district title, quarterback Dylan Hair is coming up on 10,000 career passing yards with only two regular-season games remaining.
Coming off of an impressive five-touchdown, 347-yard performance to push Hallsville past Southern Boone 48-27 this past week, running back Harrison Fowler looks to replicate that performance Friday night.
Blair Oaks (7-0, 5-0 Tri-County Conference) beat Eldon 76-22 last week, and senior QB Dylan Hair added 138 yards to his career total of 9,323 passing yards. Hair surpassed his brother’s previous school record of 8,786 career passing yards earlier this season and now has a chance to amass 10,000 career passing yards. The Falcons also had two players return kickoffs for TDs in the first half as they rolled over the Mustangs.
It is the last regular-season home game for Blair Oaks, and with a win it will secure the Tri-County Conference title.
Osage (4-3, 4-1) is the only other team still left in contention, but the Falcons own the season tiebreaker after beating it 56-13 in Week 3. Hallsville (4-3, 3-2) currently sits in a three-way-tie for third place with Boonville and Southern Boone.
Osage goes for five straight
After starting the season 0-3, Osage hasn’t lost in four weeks. Osage sits second in the Tri-County Conference and looks to best Southern Boone. The Eagles are just one spot away in third, tied with Boonville and Hallsville.
Osage (4-3, 4-1) has seen its run game improve exponentially throughout the season thanks to senior running back Jackson Funderburk. He collected two long touchdown runs, from 53 and 72 yards, in the second half of last week’s game, helping Osage beat Boonville 40-13, its first victory over the Pirates since 2011.
Southern Boone (4-3, 3-2) looks for a defensive turnaround. It had all kinds of trouble trying to stop Fowler in its previous game. It was the Eagles first double-digit loss of the season.
Friday night’s result will go a long way in determining which team ends up getting the coveted third-place spot in the conference.
Harrisburg to battle Fayette
In a Class 1 District 5 rivalry game, Harrisburg is looking to get revenge after falling to Fayette in a 52-42 shootout in the 2021 district tournament, leading eventually to a district championship for the Falcons.
There were questions surrounding both teams regarding whether they could sustain last season’s levels of play from key departures, as quarterback Tanner Lanes and running back Garren Vroman led the Bulldogs and Falcons, respectively.
Any expected falloff for either team didn’t come to fruition, with both teams sitting at 5-2. Despite having the same record, the Falcons are perched three spots higher than the Bulldogs because of strength of schedule and victory. The district in general is strong, with five of its eight teams already having won at least five games so far this season.
The Bulldogs’ defense has been great through the first seven weeks, but it will be tested by the Falcons’ dominant ground game, piloted by senior D.J. Moore and freshman Carter Vroman, brother of former Fayette star Garren.
Neither team has much of a shot to obtain the No. 1 seed, so this game is more for bragging rights and to move up a seed or two.
Centralia tries to lock in its seeding versus South Shelby
With Hallsville only one point behind Centralia in the Class 2 District 7 standings, the Panthers need at least one more win to lock up the No. 2 seed in the district.
The Panthers defeated South Shelby (5-2) last season in a close affair, 38-32.
The Panthers (6-1) have lived by the old adage of “defense wins championships,” as theirs has arguably been the best in mid-Missouri. They have consistently stunned high-level offenses and kept them to 20 points or fewer on multiple occasions.
On offense, the Panthers rely on star running back Kyden Wilkerson, who sits just 2 yards shy of eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark.
The Panthers have an outside shot at reaching the No. 1 seed. However, it would need a collapse from dominant Bowling Green (7-0) to do so.