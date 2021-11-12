Owensville won the Class 3 District 4 championship after taking down St. Louis Priory 40-26 at home.
After Priory rallied from a 14-point deficit to tie the game at halftime, the Dutchmen needed to come out strong in the second half. The team used its mid-game break productively, coach Nathan Cabot said.
Early in the third quarter, Owensville quarterback Brendan Decker punched in a 1-yard touchdown run, restoring the lead. Kicker Charlie Whelan's extra point gave Owensville its 27th point of the night, which would ultimately be enough to secure the victory.
"We needed to refocus and re-center our kids and get them to see what we weren't executing on and improve it," Cabot said. "They responded really well to that."
Running back Austin Lowderran for four touchdowns. The two insurance scores he added in the second half put some distance between the two teams, allowing for the Dutchmen to focus on defense. They held Priory to six second-half points, closing out its season.
With the victory, Owensville takes home its first district championship since 2016. The Dutchmen will put their 9-2 record to the test Nov. 20 in the Class 3 state quarterfinals when they take on Cardinal Ritter. Priory ends its season at 8-4.