Owensville's game-winning drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter pushed it past St. Clair 48-44 on the Dutchmen's senior night.
St. Clair scored a touchdown to put it ahead by three with a little over two minutes left . It was just enough time for Owensville to drive the field and win on a rushing TD from senior Austin Lowder.
"We watched the defensive adjustments and attacked where we could," Owensville coach Nathan Cabot said. "We were able to sneak the ball underneath them on that final run."
The Dutchmen scored first and carried a 10-point lead into half. But St. Clair quickly took its first lead of the night in the third quarter with back-to-back touchdowns.
The teams traded touchdowns the remainder of the second half before Owensville executed its two minute drill and pulled out the win.
The Dutchmen (7-2) need district four's number one team, Priory, to lose in order to secure the top seed in the playoff bracket. St. Clair (5-3) awaits further seeding results for their own playoff positioning.