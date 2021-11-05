In a tight affair, Owensville defeated Sullivan 35-28 in the Class 3 District 4 semifinals.
To close out the first half, Owensville scored back-to-back touchdowns and took a 28-14 lead into the half. Owensville scored again to start the second half.
The game started quickly, as both teams scored early. The Dutchmen struck first with a 9-yard TD run from Brendan Decker. Sullivan responded with a TD and made it 7-7.
Decker accounted for another TD, this time through the air, with a 53-yard pass to Charlie Whalen. Sullivan answered with an Alex Goly touchdown.
Despite the deficit, Sullivan would not go quietly, fighting back to make it a 35-28 game with 7:02 to go in the fourth quarter.
Owensville (9-2) hung on and advanced to next Friday's district final, where it will face the winner of Saturday's St. James-Priory game. The loss dropped Sullivan to 5-6 to close itsseason.