Pair of homers push Kewpies past Spartans

Hickman baseball hit two home runs to beat Battle 5-2 on Tuesday at home and earn its 20th win of the season.
The Kewpies (20-10, 5-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) sealed the win in the bottom of the fifth when Braden Hemmer's two-run homer to left field just barely stayed fair.
Zach Bates opened Hickman’s scoring with a solo home run in the second inning. The blast spurred a three-run stretch for the Kewpies, who scored two runs on two singles to take an early 3-0 lead.
Battle (12-21, 2-4) escaped the inning with the help of an impressive double play.
The Spartans responded in the top of the third inning with Sam Buechter's two-run single to right-center field.
Hemmer earned the win after relieving Bates from his pitching duties to start the fourth inning. Hemmer allowed three hits and blanked the Spartans over four innings. However, Bates also logged an impressive performance, collecting eight strikeouts in the three innings he pitched.
"Towards the end (of the third), our pitcher pitched to contact," Hickman coach Isaiah Cummings said. "When our reliever came in, they were hitting them, but we have a really good defense."
The Kewpies' defense made a major effect, consistently making plays and helping their pitchers face only three batters in three different frames, including the sixth and seventh.
Now with the Kewpies' eyes set on the playoffs, Cummings believes his team is playing some of its best baseball.
"The last two weeks we've been really good," he said. "We are very confident in our abilities right now."