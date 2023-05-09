 Skip to main content
Pair of homers push Kewpies past Spartans

Hickman baseball hit two home runs to beat Battle 5-2 on Tuesday at home and earn its 20th win of the season.

The Kewpies (20-10, 5-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) sealed the win in the bottom of the fifth when Braden Hemmer's two-run homer to left field just barely stayed fair.

Hickman starter Zach Bates throws a pitch

Hickman starter Zach Bates throws a pitch Tuesday at Hickman High School. Bates hit a solo home run in the second inning.
Battle senior Josh Candrl throws a pitch

Battle senior Josh Candrl throws a pitch Tuesday at Hickman High School.
Battle coach Bobby Baker meets with his players at the pitcher’s mound

Battle coach Bobby Baker meets with his players at the pitcher’s mound Tuesday at Hickman High School. The Spartans allowed two home runs in their 5-2 loss to Hickman.
Hickman center fielder Cory Chostner (1) shakes hands with Battle players

Hickman center fielder Cory Chostner (1) shakes hands with Battle players Tuesday at Hickman High School.
  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

  • I am a photographer/videographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism. Reach me at: acbz7f@umsystem.edu