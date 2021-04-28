Tolton girls soccer’s Senior Night against Battle ended up being a monsoon-like affair, but it was all sunshine and rainbows for the Trailblazers and Macie Parmer, who beat the Spartans 8-0 on Wednesday.
Parmer opened up the scoring in the seventh minute with a shot that bounced off Battle goalkeeper Asia Smith’s hands and into the back of the net.
Tolton and Battle traded early scoring chances, but Parmer made her presence felt again three minutes later with a long goal from the left side of the field that tucked into the upper right corner of the net. Within the first 10 minutes, Tolton was already up 2-0 with both goals coming from Parmer.
The majority of Battle’s chances came early, as Tolton would tighten up on defense quickly and physically impose its will. Thanks to this shift in defense, the Trailblazers scored yet again in the 15th minute, with Lainey Maddix continuing her hot streak, scoring her third goal in the past four games.
A Tolton cross attempt was blocked by Smith late in the first half, and Tolton held a comfortable three-goal lead at the break. But just like Mother Nature, the Trailblazers were about to pour it on in the second half.
A wild exchange in front of the net in the 42nd minute allowed Tolton’s Devin Shouman to find the ball with a relatively open goal in front of her. The sophomore buried it in the back of the net to further extend Tolton’s lead.
In the very next minute, the Trailblazers were pressuring once more. Aubrey Willmeth ran up the right side of the field with the ball and looked to have been tripped by a Battle defender. Play went on without a whistle, and Willmeth had the wherewithal to get up and make a pass to Parmer, who completed her hat trick.
The rain returned, but despite the conditions, the Trailblazers tacked on more goals, including Devin Shouman’s second of the game. Tolton improved to 10-3, and Battle dropped to 3-10.
Senior goalkeeper Meredith Baker kept a clean sheet, stifling each Battle scoring chance that came her way. The Spartans had two breakaway opportunities stolen by Baker, who ran up and slid to either take the ball away or force an errant shot wide.
There won’t be too much time for Tolton to celebrate, as the Trailblazers will be right back in action Thursday against Cardinal Ritter at home. The game had originally been scheduled to be played at Cardinal Ritter. Battle will next host Marshall at 6 p.m. Friday.