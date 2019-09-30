The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2019 inductees Monday, and the 12-member class includes plenty of household names for Missouri Tigers fans and local sports aficionados alike.
Former Tigers football coach Gary Pinkel headlines the group. Pinkel is Missouri’s all-time winningest coach, with a 118-73 record from 2001-2015, and was at the helm in 2007 when the Tigers achieved a No. 1 national ranking. He also led Missouri to five conference division titles during his tenure.
Pinkel will also be honored with a bronze bust on the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s Legends Walkway, joining the likes of Stan Musial, Ozzie Smith and Norm Stewart.
Former Tigers wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is also a member of the 2019 class. Maclin played on the 2007 squad, and broke the school’s all-time all-purpose yardage record (5,609) despite playing just two seasons in black and gold. Maclin went on to have an eight-year NFL career, making stops in Philadelphia, Kansas City and Baltimore.
Bob Burchard, who retired last May after leading Columbia College’s men’s basketball program for 31 seasons, also joins the class. He amassed a 785-269 record at the helm in Columbia, including leading an NAIA national runner-up finish in 2009. Burchard will also be honored with the Pinnacle Award.
Local sports broadcaster Chris Gervino will also be enshrined. Gervino has been KOMU 8 TV’s sports director since 2000, and has served in a variety of roles broadcasting MU athletics. Gervino has been a football sideline reporter for the Tiger Radio Network, a TV play-by-play announcer for MU’s men’s basketball and baseball teams, and the basketball color analyst for the men’s basketball team on the Tiger Radio Network, among other roles.
Another local figure, Jim Scanlon, is set to join the class. Scanlon’s Rock Bridge boys basketball team is the defending Class 5 Missouri state champion. Scanlon has led the program since 1983, and has a 796-241 record as a high school basketball coach, which has included stops at four other schools.
The Fry family, which includes Shannon Fry, will also be inducted. Fry was a member of MU’s Golden Girls from 1990-94, and went on to coach the school’s dance team.
The Rock Bridge tennis program will also enter the Hall. The program’s boys and girls teams have combined for 21 state championships. The Bruins are coached by Ben Loeb, a 2015 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductee.
Other inductees include Southern Boone High School coach Dave Gill and Hallsville High School’s baseball program. The enshrinement ceremony is set to take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.