Wearing home-whites and pink socks, Rock Bridge’s Ella Schouten wound and hurled. Helias’ Paige Luebbering could do no more than pop out to second base for the final out of the game.
Schouten carried the Bruins in the circle in Monday’s pink-out game. The junior struck out 10 Crusader batters over seven innings, and held Helias to just two hits in Rock Bridge’s 3-0 victory. Throughout the 3-0 victory.
The righty worked around a tight zone drawing soft-contact and strikeouts in the shutout. Schouten didn’t let an opposing baserunner advance to third base over the course of the game and only walked two unfriendly hitters. The starter kept Helias to a paltry .160 on base percentage and .571 walks or hits per inning.
Despite the umpire’s hitter-friendly zone, the Bruins couldn’t manage more than two hits of their own. They struggled against Helias’ Alexa Rehmeier, and hit only .095 as a team. Leadoff batter Maddie Snider and two-hole hitter Madison White were the only Bruins to hit safely.
With its bats cold, Rock Bridge instead relied on small ball and good baserunning to will its way to a win.
Coach Lisa Simmons said an emphasis is placed on fundamentals and quality at-bats when her team is struggling at the plate.
“Just putting the ball in play and making them make a play is what we need to do. If you’ve got a pitcher up there dealing, you don’t have to do anything,” Simmons said.
Snider opened the scoring in the first inning when she came around from second to score one of Rock Bridge’s three runs. The speedy centerfielder broke for home after Helias left fielder Rylee Kolb mishandled White’s line drive single.
For three frames, the score remained the same until a two-run fifth inning put away the Crusaders. Sparking the Bruins’ late-inning rally was pinch hitter Camryn DeVore. The senior fouled off seven pitches in a 12-pitch at bat before she finally took ball four to occupy first base with no outs. A sacrifice bunt, a strikeout and a passed ball later, DeVore’s courtesy runner scored to put Rock Bridge ahead by two. Margo Frossard beat the tag at home to score on a fielder’s choice grounder from Snider.
Two more shutout innings from Schouten closed the game.
With the victory, Rock Bridge secured another win over its several rivals in the 573- area code including Battle, Hickman and Jefferson City.
“It really gives us confidence that we can be good and we can show people that,” Schouten said.
Rock Bridge looks to continue its local success Tuesday when it travels west to Boonville, and then later in the week in the Kewpie Classic at Hickman. First pitch against the Pirates is at 5 p.m.