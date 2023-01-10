Rock Bridge girls basketball defeated Troy Buchanan 48-23 on Tuesday in Columbia.

Malia Chievous and Jayda Porter each scored 10 points to lead the Bruins, who won their second straight game.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

