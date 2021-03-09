If you blinked at the start of Tolton Catholic boys basketball’s game at Montgomery County on Tuesday, you might have missed it.
The Trailblazers leapt out to an early lead and never looked back in a 67-36 win, advancing to the Class 4 state quarterfinals in a game that wrapped up barely more than an hour after its 6 p.m. tipoff in Montgomery City.
When Tolton extended its 39-19 halftime advantage to 58-25 by the end of the third quarter, a running game clock was triggered for the final period of play. The only significant stoppage in the final eight minutes was when the Wildcats made their final substitutions with seconds left in the game.
Montgomery County entered having won nine of its past 10 games, including a run to the Class 4 District 7 title, but couldn’t match up with Tolton in the paint, where 6-foot-10 Pepperdine commit Jevon Porter did much of his the work for the Trailblazers.
Porter is used to leading his team in scoring and did so again with 29 points. But on Tuesday, he got to do it with his older brother, Michael Porter Jr., in attendance. The Denver Nuggets forward and former Missouri and Tolton player has been back in mid-Missouri during the NBA’s All-Star break.
Tre McCluney was Tolton’s second-leading scorer with 13 points.
The Trailblazers led from wire to wire. A 9-2 run in the first quarter put Tolton up 13-4 in the opening minutes, and Montgomery County never mounted a serious threat from that point onward. It was 22-8 after the first quarter and 29-13 with 3:47 left in the second.
At the end of the half, Porter grabbed an offensive rebound and put his team up by 20 with a layup that beat the buzzer.
Tolton’s win came one day after Porter and Tahki Chievous, the son of Missouri great Derrick Chievous, each were named to the Class 4 District 8 All-District Team. Tuesday’s contest turned out to be far easier for the Blazers than either of their district tournament wins.
As the clock swiftly wound down in the fourth quarter, Porter took a rest and sophomore big man Evens Appolon dropped a couple of highlight-reel dunks for Tolton with the game already well out of the Wildcats’ reach.
The Blazers won their fourth straight game dating back to the regular season and are now halfway through the state’s postseason gauntlet. They will face Chesterfield’s Westminster Christian Academy on Friday in the quarterfinal round.