Battle guard James Lee hit a three right as the buzzer sounded to give the Spartans a 66-63 road win over Harrisburg on Saturday.
Justin Goolsby, who had 17 points for the Spartans, looked at the sideline before finding an open Lee cutting to the top of the key. Lee nailed the open triple to snap a two-game Battle losing streak and finish with a team-high 19.
Battle improved to 6-3 after the victory.
Tolton boys basketball falls to Vashon
Tolton boys basketball lost 72-36 to Vashon, the top-ranked team in Missouri Class 4, on Saturday at Vashon.
The Trailblazers (5-3) had 20 points from Jevon Porter but it wasn’t enough for the team to avoid a third straight loss. Tolton travels back to Columbia for an 8 p.m. game Wednesday at Hickman.
Rock Bridge boys basketball falls to Truman
Rock Bridge boys basketball dropped to 5-2 after a 68-50 loss at Truman on Saturday. The Bruins were down 62-36 entering the fourth quarter but couldn’t close the large gap in the final quarter. The Bruins play at Jefferson City on Tuesday.
Hickman knocks off Smith-Cotton
Hickman boys basketball improved to 2-0 in conference play and 5-4 overall after a 76-50 win over Smith-Cotton on Saturday. Hickman’s next game is against Tolton on Wednesday.
Battle girls basketball defeats Harrisburg
Battle girls basketball had its second straight game with at least 50 points in a 50-33 win over Harrisburg on Saturday.
The Spartans are now 4-5 and have their next game at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 against Rolla at Battle.
Multiple area swimmers and divers qualify for state championship at BlueMO invite
Rock Bridge girls swim and dive finished fourth and Hickman finished sixth at the BlueMO invite Saturday at Blue Springs South.
Rock Bridge’s Olivia Liddle won the diving portion and qualified for the state championship with a score of 434.50. Hickman’s Adelaide Reaser finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.01 seconds that automatically qualified her for the state championships. Reaser also qualified in the 100-yard breaststroke with another second place finish and a time of 1:07.54.