Battle boys basketball bounced back from Thursday’s semifinal defeat to Maryville at the Cameron Tournament with a 63-56 win over Benton High School in the third place game Saturday.
Though the theme of the day for the Spartans (10-6) was ball distribution. They racked up 21 assists over the course of the game, something that pleased coach Brian Meny.
“That’s sharing the basketball. I like that,” Meny said.
That distribution showed in the scoring column with four players reaching double figures. Tristan Meny led the team with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. James Lee added 15, Justin Goolsby scored 12, and Isaiah Johnson had 11 to join the senior guard in double digits. Cachao Gianquinto collected eight of the team’s 21 assists. Rock Bridge boys basketball beats Francis Howell North
The Bruins improved to 8-6 on the season with a 64-23 win over Francis Howell North.
Rock Bridge had control of the game from the opening tip and took a 33-6 lead into halftime. Guard Xavier Sykes gave the Bruins a 48-19 lead in the fourth before they coasted down the stretch.
Rock Bridge girls basketball beats Francis Howell Central The Bruins knocked off the top-ranked large school in Saint Louis, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 60-45 in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic.
The Bruins, ranked No. 4 in Missouri Class 6, were down 17-9 in the middle of the first to the Spartans but turned the game around with a 39-8 run over the next two and a half quarters for a 48-25 lead at the end of the third. From there Rock Bridge was able to hold onto a win over the ninth-ranked team in Class 6.
Columbia high schools compete in CMAC ttournament Hickman girls wrestling earned a conference championship while the boys team added some medal winners at the Central Missouri Activities Conference Tournament at Helias. The Bruins had three champions
.
Marquis McCaster, Carter McCallister and Anna Stephens each had individual conference titles for Rock Bridge.
Battle girls at CMAC wrestling tournament get two medals
Battle girls wrestling took home a pair of medals.
Natalie Shea grabbed second place in the 102-pound weight class, while Anhya Cain earned herself first place in the heavyweight class.