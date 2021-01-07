Battle girls basketball dominated from wire to wire in a 58-22 rout of Capital City on Thursday.
The Spartans lit it up offensively in the first quarter, leading 20-3 after one. From there, the Cavaliers weren’t close the rest of the way.
Battle visits Harrisburg at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
Battle boys hoops falls to Capital City
Battle boys basketball dropped its first game back from a holiday break Thursday, losing 70-49 to Capital City on the road.
It was the first time the Spartans took the court since a 69-65 loss at Helias on Dec. 17. They were rusty out of the gates, going down 12-7 at the end of the first quarter, and didn’t recover from there.
Battle (5-4, 2-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) returns to play at Harrisburg on Saturday.
Rock Bridge girls fall at Ozark
Rock Bridge girls basketball dropped a game at Ozark 48-38 in a nonconference matchup Thursday.
The Bruins cut a 25-18 deficit to three points but ultimately couldn’t secure a victory.
Rock Bridge plays next in a CMAC tussle against Capital City at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday at home.
Hickman boys wrestling wins one, loses one
Hickman boys wrestling snagged a dual win against Parkway South to go with a dual loss against Holt in a triangular meet Thursday at home.
The meet marked senior night for the Kewpies.
Both the boys and girls teams will compete at the Marshall Tournament on Saturday.