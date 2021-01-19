Hickman boys basketball lost its slim halftime lead to fall to William Chrisman 74-64 in the opening round of the C.W Stessman tournament Tuesday.
The Kewpies (6-6) turned a 17-6 first-quarter deficit into a 29-27 halftime lead, but a rough second half gave them their second straight loss.
Hickman plays the loser of Leavenworth and Liberty on Thursday in the next round of the tournament.
Battle boys basketball falls to Gateway Legacy Christian
The Spartans couldn't overcome an early first-quarter deficit and fell 65-55 to Gateway Legacy Christian at home.
Battle (7-5) will play next in the Troy Hall of Fame Classic on Jan. 30 at Francis Howell Central.
Hickman girls basketball falls to Troy
The Kewpies fell 56-47 at home versus Troy.
Hickman went ahead 33-22 in the third quarter, but Troy took control of the game by ending on a 34-15 run.
Next, the Kewpies play Rock Bridge at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Hickman.
Tolton girls basketball loses to Fulton
The Trailblazers fell on the road 40-34 at Fulton.
Tolton (2-11) plays next in the Harrisburg tournament beginning Monday at Harrisburg.
Hickman wrestling sweeps Smith-Cotton
Both Kewpie wrestling teams got road wins against conference foe Smith-Cotton. The girls won 48-24, and the boys won 47-27.
The boys travel back to Columbia for the Hickman tournament on Friday, and the girls' next dual is against Jefferson City on Monday at Hickman.