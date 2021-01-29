Down 62-60 to St. Dominic with four seconds left in overtime, Tolton had time for one final shot.
The Trailblazers must be glad they had Jevon Porter available to take it.
With the game on the line, the junior Pepperdine commit's buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Tolton (8-5) to a 63-62 win over the Crusaders (12-3) on Friday in O'Fallon.
The Trailblazers dug themselves into a hole early in the contest, trailing 26-10 after the first quarter. They would spend most of the game climbing their way back, closing the gap to 32-24 at halftime and tying the game at 58 late in the fourth.
St. Dominic missed a chance at the buzzer to win the game in regulation, but pulled back in front by two as time wound down in overtime. Tolton missed two shots with less than 10 seconds remaining, leading to a desperation foul that sent a Crusader to the line with a chance to ice the game.
After two straight misses from the charity stripe, Tolton raced down the court and got the ball to Porter for the winning shot.
Porter, the younger brother of former Tolton and Missouri players Michael and Jontay, finished with 21 points to lead the Trailblazers' scoring. Tahki Chievous, the son of Missouri great Derrick Chievous, added 13.
Tolton will next play Wednesday at home against Troy Buchanan.
Hickman boys earn road victory over Boonville
Hickman boys basketball won 66-57 at Boonville to improve its record to 8-7 on the season. The Kewpies led 32-29 at halftime and 48-40 after the third quarter before finishing out the victory.
Hickman will next play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blair Oaks in Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge boys fall to Parkway North in tournament play
At the Fort Zumwalt North tournament in O'Fallon, Rock Bridge boys basketball lost 54-49 to Parkway North, which dropped the Bruins to 7-6 on the season.
Late 3-pointers from Ben Linnemeyer and Hudson Dercher were not enough to win the game for Rock Bridge. The Bruins will wrap up the tournament with a game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tolton girls take fifth at Harrisburg Tournament
Tolton girls basketball ended its run at the Harrisburg Tournament with a 32-25 win over Fayette to capture fifth place in the event.
The Trailblazers (3-13) opened the tournament with losses to Centralia on Monday and Harrisburg on Tuesday, but moved back into the win column in the finale. They will return to action next week with the Southern Boone Tournament, which begins Monday in Ashland.
Battle girls fall to Montgomery County at Hermann invite
Battle girls basketball finished sixth at the Hermann Invitational after a 54-45 loss to Montgomery County. The Spartans dropped to 6-11 on the season.
After a loss to St. Clair in Monday's first round, Battle beat New Haven on Wednesday to reach Friday's fifth-place contest against the Wildcats.
The Spartans will next play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Smith-Cotton in Sedalia.