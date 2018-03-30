The Rock Bridge baseball team completed its time in Florida with an 11-4 win over Denmark (Wisconsin) on Friday in Sanford, Florida.

The win improved the Bruins' record to 4-5 for the season. They're next in action at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the West-Central Missouri Baseball Classic in Sedalia.

Mixed day for Battle baseball in Springfield

The Battle baseball team had a mixed day in the Springfield Red & Blue Classic, winning its first game before dropping its second Friday in Springfield.

The Spartans ran away with the early game, picking up a 6-0 win over Parkview. The bats had some success again in Game 2, but it wasn't enough as Battle fell 6-4 to Glendale.

The Spartans (5-4) next take to the diamond Saturday to continue participation in Springfield with games against Kickapoo and Hillcrest.

Rock Bridge girls soccer comes from behind

A pair of goals from Caroline Cole propelled the Rock Bridge girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Kickapoo on Friday night in Kickapoo.

The Bruins fell behind in the third minute before Cole equalized in the 44th. She knocked in her second goal from a free kick in the 76th minute to complete the comeback and help the Bruins improve to a record of 5-1.

Rock Bridge is back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Nixa.

Battle girls soccer wins home opener

Maddy Schrader and Maleah Ray combined for three goals as the Battle girls soccer team claimed a 3-1 victory against Smith-Cotton in its home opener Thursday night.

Schrader opened the scoring before Ray added a second for the Spartans. Smith-Cotton brought it back to 2-1, but Schrader scored her second to finish the game off for Battle.

The Spartans play next at 7 p.m. Monday at Camdenton.

