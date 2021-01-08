With this year's CoMo Invitational canceled, Columbia Public Schools' girls swimming will compete in the BlueMo Invitational at the Blue Springs South Aquatics Center on Saturday, CPS girls swim coach Taylor Brisa told the Missourian.
Blue Springs, Blue Springs South and Lee's Summit North are also competing. The meet will begin at 10 a.m.
Tolton boys basketball loses on the road
Tolton boys basketball lost 70-53 to Cardinal Ritter Prep School on Friday in St. Louis.
The loss was the Trailblazers' second of the season, with the first coming against Blair Oaks on Dec. 30. The loss puts Tolton at 5-2 on the season.
Its next game will be Saturday against Vashon in St. Louis.