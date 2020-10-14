Hickman was able to score two of its five runs on Timberland wild pitches in its 5-1 playoff victory Wednesday.
Timberland (the No. 5 seed) threw four wild pitches in total against the Kewpies (No. 4) in the Class 5 District 4 quarterfinal game.
After 1½ scoreless innings, the Kewpies (14-10) got the offense started when senior Emma Henley scored from second base on a single from sophomore Adlen Baker. Hickman managed to get another run in the inning when freshman Ella Grant scored on a wild pitch.
The Wolves responded in the third inning with a two-out single that brought home a runner from third base. Hickman junior pitcher Elise Kendrick stopped the bleeding quickly, though, ending the inning to keep the Kewpie lead at one run.
The Kewpies responded the next inning by scoring two more runs, including another on a wild pitch. Sophomore Lucy Hurtado added an extra insurance run in the fourth inning with an RBI triple, ultimately ending the scoring for both teams.
After Kendrick’s five-inning performance that included only five hits, one earned run and six strikeouts, coach Courtney Haskell turned to Henley to close out the last two innings.
Henley kept Timberland to only one hit, ending any comeback effort.
Hurtado led the Kewpies on offense, going 2-for-3 with an RBI while also stealing two bases.
Despite only having one senior on the roster, the Kewpies managed to stay calm and collected on defense, as they finished the night without any errors.
The Kewpies advanced to the district semifinals with their win. They will take on Rock Bridge (No. 1) at 2 p.m. Thursday at Troy Buchanan High School.
Rally from 3-1 down by Holt dooms Battle
Holt scored four unanswered runs, including two in the seventh inning, to complete a 5-3 comeback against Battle in the district quarterfinals Wednesday.
After a scoreless first inning, Holt (No. 6) scored a run in the second inning to give the Indians the lead. But from there, senior Battle (No. 3) pitcher Mya McCubbin limited the damage and didn’t let the opposition score again that inning.
The Spartans offense found life in the third inning with an RBI single by senior Eliyah McCarthy that got the Spartans on the scoreboard. The momentum continued for the Spartans in the third when an error by Holt allowed both junior Brooklyn Spillman and McCarthy to score, making the lead 3-1.
The lower-seeded team found a way to respond, scoring a run in both the fourth and fifth inning to tie it up.
The runs didn’t stop there.
The Indians continued scoring in the seventh inning when a sacrifice fly in right field was deep enough for a runner from third base to tag up and score. Holt added an insurance run after a double into right field brought in a runner from third.
Battle’s rally effort picked up steam after putting the tying run on base, but a groundout with two outs left ended the game — and Battle’s season.
The Spartans were able to get nine hits against Holt but left seven runners stranded on base.
McCubbin pitched all seven innings for the Spartans, allowing eight hits and five earned runs while striking out three batters.
Spillman was 3-for-3 at the plate, while McCarthy had Battle’s lone RBI.