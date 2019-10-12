Rock Bridge soccer got its third win over the weekend at the Rock Bridge Invitational with a 4-0 win Saturday over Truman .
The Bruins had two goals from Lucas Godon and a goal from Jack Jenne. A first-half Truman own goal made it 4-0.
Battle soccer traveled to Timberland and lost 4-0. The Spartans are now 3-12.
Rock Bridge (16-3) plays Battle at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Battle.
Battle High School softball loses, Rock Bridge win
Battle fell to Centralia 11-8 and Rock Bridge won two games over Webb City and Parkway West.
The Bruins’ Ella Schouten had 11 strikeouts in their 10-0 win over Webb City, while Maren Jones had a 2-hit shutout against Parkway West in a 12-0 win. Rock Bridge is 22-6 while Battle is 13-11.
Hickman and Battle cross country record Top 3 boys finishes at the Kearny Invitational
Hickman boys cross country had a dominant performance at the Kearny Invitational with five of the meet’s first six finishers. Cale Littrell won the boys race in a time of 17:36 while Will Cherrington, Evan Hughes and Ely Yoseph finished second, third and fourth respectively. The Kewpies won with a team score of 16 points and were 44 points ahead of the second place team.
Battle finished third in the boys 5K with 104 points behind a fifth place finish from Micah Stevens.
On the girls side, Hickman won with 31 points behind a second place finish from Elizabeth Henderson. Marissa Kraus and Peri Welch finished third and fourth for the Kewpies. Battle finished 10th with 254 points.
Rock Bridge with two individual winners at Fast Cats Classic
Rock Bridge had both individual winners in the varsity races at the Fast Cats Classic on Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Matthew Hauser won the boys individual title with a time of 15:27 in the 5K while Carolyn Ford won the girls race with a time of 18:19.
Hickman volleyball goes 1-3 at Lebanon Pinkfest Tournament
Hickman volleyball went 1-3 at the Pinkfest Tournament in Lebanon to bring its record to 19-12-1.
The Kewpies defeated New Covenant Springfield and fell to Hermann, Lebanon and Marshfield. Jessica Jackson led the Kewpies with 20 kills on the day.