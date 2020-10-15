Rock Bridge freshman Cydney Fullerton’s second-inning grand slam highlighted the Bruins’ dominant performance in the Class 5 District 4 semifinals Thursday at Troy Buchanan.
The top-seeded Bruins exerted their dominance against Hickman, beating the Kewpies 10-0 to remain undefeated and move on to Saturday’s championship game.
Bruins’ (No. 1 seed) sophomore Abby Hay got the offense started in the first inning with a two-run home run, and the top-ranked team in the state never looked back.
After a Fullerton grand slam pushed the lead to six, Hay struck again with an RBI double, extending Rock Bridge’s lead to seven after two innings.
The fourth-seeded Kewpies’ offense struggled to get going all game, with only one hit, which came in the fourth inning after junior Sydney Copeland singled to right field.
Rock Bridge senior pitcher Ella Schouten pitched all five innings, allowing only one hit and striking out seven Hickman batters. Hickman junior pitcher Elise Kendrick gave up five earned runs and struck out five batters in the four innings .
The Bruins (25-0) will play Troy Buchanan (No. 2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Troy Buchanan.
Tolton Catholic’s big sixth inning downs Fayette
Tolton Catholic softball’s five-run sixth inning was enough to give it a bid to Saturday’s Class 2 District 3 title game..
The Trailblazers (No. 1 seed) beat Fayette 9-2 in Thursday’s district semifinal matchup at South Callaway as they aim to close the week with their third consecutive district title.
After scoring two runs in the first inning, the Trailblazers extended the lead to three in the second inning when junior Emilee Farnan brought home a runner on a sacrifice fly.
The lower-seeded Fayette responded in the fourth inning with a two-run home run, something that is a rarity, against Tolton senior pitcher and Drake commit Paige Bedsworth.
Tolton pitcher Paige Bedsworth did not allow Fayette another hit for the rest of the game. She finished with 15 strikeouts, allowing one hit and two earned runs in seven innings pitched.
Freshman Madison Uptegrove and Bridget Bartlett each led Tolton with three RBI.
Tolton (19-3) plays Russellville (No. 2) and New Bloomfield (No. 3) for the district championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at South Callaway in Mokane.