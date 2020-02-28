Rock Bridge assistant coach David Smith had a premonition two days before his team's game against Helias Catholic. Senior Eryn Puett would score 30 points in the game.
He was wrong.
She scored 34 points.
"Coach told me I had the green light the whole way," Puett said. "It was just one of those nights."
Puett's hot night set the pace for a 66-49 win in the Bruins' last home game of the regular season against Helias Catholic on Friday. Puett was one of four seniors honored before and after the game along with Sanaa' St. Andre, Samantha Mackley and Caitlin Hayes.
Things were a little rough to start for the Bruins after falling behind 6-3 to Helias early in the first quarter. Some fast break opportunities and a suffocating full-court press gave the Crusaders a good opportunity to get to the Bruins early on.
Puett, a commit to Missouri S&T, and Primus hit big 3-pointers in the middle of the first quarter to give their team momentum that they would carry through the rest of the game. Puett got hot from there, scoring 11 points in the first quarter. Eventually, the score reached 32-24 in Rock Bridge's favorat halftime.
"I'm just glad that this is my last time playing on this court and I wanted to give it all again," Puett said.
Rock Bridge head coach Jill Nagel was not surprised.
"You want to be able to know that your last time you played on the court was a win," Nagel said.
The third quarter was when Puett took control of the game. She started hot with five consecutive buckets, which eventually turned into seven. Whether it was 3-pointers, in the post, fast break, and the foul line, she scored points in every way possible.
To top it off, she hit a bucket just before the buzzer at the end of the third quarter to make the score 52-35 in favor of the Bruins.
The rest of her teammates came to play as well. After a bit of a slow start to the game, St. Andre wound up scoring 18 points. Junior Mary Primus had a strong game as well with double-digit points.
"Those are two great leaders and I think they do a good job of taking the shots that are there and not forcing anything," she said of Puett and St. Andre.
Now that the regular season is over, the Bruins look forward to the district tournament starting next week. Nagel is confident because, as she puts it, the team has not reached their peak yet.
"You don't want to be down as you start going into the playoffs," Nagel said. "That's when you start freaking out. I still think there's some things we need to shore up, but we'll be ready."
The Bruins open up districts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Hickman at Battle High School.