The finale of Saturday's Norm Stewart Classic action was a barn burner.
The Spartans and Cardinals kept things neck and neck all night, with the biggest lead of the contest being by seven. And despite a last-ditch effort to win on the final shot of the game, Battle (1-1) lost at the buzzer late Saturday to Raytown South (1-0), 59-58.
"We knew it was going to be a great game," Battle coach Brian Meny said after the loss. "They were Class 4 runner-ups last year in State and they got everybody back.
"I told the kids all night, 'It's going to be a one possession game.'"
With 54.7 seconds left in the game, the Spartans were able to pull within one point on a clutch 3 from junior Cachao Gianquinto. And, following a foul on the Cardinals' Kobe Campbell, Battle had a chance to tie, if not take the lead, as Maricus Grant was sent to the line.
"He's a really good player," Meny said of Grant. "Sometimes he gets wrapped up in the moment, but yeah, he hit some big shots (tonight)."
While Grant hit some big shots to keep the Spartans in the game, his late free throw attempt wasn't one of them.
Grant missed his one attempt and Raytown South came up with the rebound, causing Grant to be called for a foul in the process.
With almost the same scenario reversed, the Cardinals' Adam Linear was sent to the line to ice the game and, much like Grant, he couldn't convert, missing two straight.
The Spartans came up with the rebound at about 13.1 seconds left but couldn't set up a clear shot. Meny called a timeout.
With one last play, the Spartans set up Abdi Ibrahim near the top of the key for the final shot and, after an attempt that saw him get tangled with a Raytown South defender, Ibrahim missed and was on the floor.
No foul was called, and the Spartans had suffered their first loss of the season.
Meny's only comment on the final play was that his team's execution wasn't "too bad," and he wasn't displeased with their overall performance.
"Defensively, I thought we played really well," Meny said. "Offensively, I thought we could play better."
As a team, Battle finished the night shooting 37% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.
"We just didn't shoot the ball well (tonight)," Meny said. "That's what it comes down to. We've got kids that shoot the 3 really well. Tristain (Meny) and Abdi, they didn't hit one. Tristain hit 85 last year and Abdi hit 50.
"So it's just one of those nights where they weren't shooting the ball," Meny added.
The Spartans' next game will be against Smith-Cotton at 6 p.m. Monday in Sedalia.