For Tolton football, Friday’s senior night against Missouri Military Academy means everything. It’s the team’s home opener, after not competing last week due to low numbers and injuries. It’s the opportunity to play another game under the lights, amid all the uncertainty. It’s a way to honor the four senior Trailblazers.
The 53-0 loss to Hallsville two weeks ago left Tolton with a 13-player roster heading into last Friday’s game against Macon. Coach Michael Egnew, athletic director Gary Link and athletic trainer Bryce Roark jointly decided it was not safe for the team to compete.
“Honestly we just looked at how many kids we had,” Egnew said. “I don’t think we would have gotten through a game with two subs. It’s just one of those deals where we got to get some guys healthy.”
Five freshmen are on the 13-player roster, which Egnew says is a major safety issue.
“You know I’d go out there and play all day every day, but it’s not fair to those younger kids who aren’t ready to be seeing the field, asking them to play a full game offense and defense,” Egnew said.
Senior running back Noah Manie said he was disappointed about not playing, but it was in the team’s best interest.
This week, however, the Trailblazers are operational with four more players back in action. All competitors will still have to play on both sides of the ball as well as special teams, but they are ready for the challenge. Egnew said his players are as pumped up as anyone, and he is excited for them.
“We’ve been cleaning up fundamentals and focusing on being where we’re supposed to be,” senior quarterback Gabe Pfenenger said. “We have to put ourselves in positions to make plays. We can’t be out of position, or we don’t have a chance to begin with.”
It will be a special night for Pfenenger, Manie, tight-end Max Brucks and lineman Carson Atkins. Pfenenger and Manie said they are going to play fast, have fun and make the most of their senior night.
“It’s just been cool because I’ve been going to Tolton football games for as long as I can remember,” Pfenenger said. “Getting to cap it all off will be really cool, even under these weird circumstances.”
Egnew said his team is schemed up well, so all that’s left is execution. The players have been conditioning in practice and working on keeping their heads up while still moving their feet.
“We’re learning how to fight every single week,” Egnew said. “And hopefully, especially for the seniors, they leave high school learning and knowing these lessons from football; how to fight and how to get up when you get knocked down.”
Tolton (0-2) will look for its first win against visiting Missouri Military Academy (1-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.